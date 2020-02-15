Javon Pickett couldn't believe it. The whistle blew and the Missouri junior thought what pretty much everyone else in the building thought. "When it first happened, I thought they knew (the foul) was on him," Pickett said. "I saw they called it on me, I was just like, 'What?'" But the officials whistled Pickett, who had been tossed to the floor by Auburn freshman Devan Cambridge, for a foul. It was going to be the ninth against the Tigers in the second half, putting Auburn on the verge of the double bonus with 10:01 to play. Auburn, meanwhile, had been called for only three fouls in the second half. As Pickett bounced up from the floor and took a step in the direction of the official, freshman Kobe Brown put him in a bear hug. "I was telling him 'Just keep your head,'" Brown said. "They want you to flare up so they can get free throws and the ball back. Just keep your head and stay with the team. "I didn't want Javon to do anything crazy."

Javon Pickett reacts to what was initially called a foul on him in Missouri's 85-73 win over Auburn (Jessi Dodge)

As boos (and some of the Tiger tails that had been handed out in the student section) rained down, the three officials got together to go to the replay monitor and attempt to both make sense of what had just happened and regain some semblance of control in a game in which they were quickly losing it. "After I saw that the guy had kind of stepped on him, I just kind of grabbed everybody and tried to get everybody over to the bench," Dru Smith said. "I was just trying to get us back cause obviously something was going to go against them. Just get us back to our bench and just try to calm everybody down." The replay showed what most initially thought they had seen. "I don't know that it was a foul on Missouri, but I kind of thought it was," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Then I was told there was no foul and my question was if there was no foul then why are we going to the monitor. So I really never got an explanation. "I still don't know the answer." The eventual result was no foul on Pickett followed by a Flagrant One for a hook and hold on Cambridge and then a technical on Cambridge for stepping over (on?) Pickett after the play. "Coach said just go out there and keep playing," Pickett said. "Just make sure I go out there and play smart, don't get off into that. I shot the free throws. He was just telling me to stay calm. The whole team was telling me to stay calm and knock those down."

Pickett made one of the two free throws for the flagrant foul. Dru Smith then made both technicals and Torrence Watson sank a three-pointer from the wing for his only points of the game on the ensuing Missouri possession. All told, Mizzou scored six points in 18 seconds, growing its lead from ten to 16 with 9:43 to play. Auburn did not get closer than ten the rest of the way. "It was good for us," Cuonzo Martin said. "It changed the momentum somewhat. You calm them down, make the free throws, try to get stops defensively." "We were up anyway, but that's just more momentum that goes our way," Pickett said. "We were able to execute when we got the ball back and that was all that mattered. We did what we were supposed to do."

Missouri fans wave to Devan Cambridge on his way to the locker room following his ejection (Jessi Dodge)