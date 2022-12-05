Let’s say this first: The difference between the Liberty Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl (or the Las Vegas Bowl or Texas Bowl or Fill-in-the-blank Bowl) isn’t really all that much. Any online angst over it probably isn’t worth the energy it took to pound out on the keyboard. Of course, that changes a little bit when Missouri and Kansas are involved. Because in that case, to steal a phrase, It Just Means More. Missouri accepted a bid to the Gasparilla Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The 6-6 Tigers will face 7-5 Wake Forest, or at least some assemblage of players wearing both uniforms will face off on December 23rd in Tampa. In and of itself, that’s not a development worthy of much hand-wringing. But bowl week took on a little different tone when Brett McMurphy reported earlier in the week that the Liberty Bowl was hoping to stage a renewal of the Mizzou/Kansas rivalry on December 28th in Memphis until Missouri said no. Missouri didn’t want to play Kansas, so the matchup will not happen, industry sources told Action Network. The Jayhawks, who are making their first bowl appearance since 2008, were not opposed to playing the Tigers in a bowl, sources said.

Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz gave a sort of answer on Twitter later that day. Drinkwitz met with reporters on Monday morning and responded to McMurphy’s claims. In fact, he ended his opening statement with an invitation to discuss the topic.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BaW7igJl0IHNjYXJlZCB0byBwbGF5IGhlcmUtIHRoZXJlLSBvciBh bnl3aGVyZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv TUlaP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTUlaPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va3hJNTJ5akMwQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2t4STUyeWpDMEI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpYWggRHJpbmt3 aXR6IChAQ29hY2hEcmlua3dpdHopIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hEcmlua3dpdHovc3RhdHVzLzE1OTg4MTAwNTEwMTUxNjM5 MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“I’ll open it up to anybody that wants to ask me great questions about reports from Twitterverse that are related to a guy having a bowl projection,” Drinkwitz said. “If that’s what we’re going to talk about, let’s get those bowl projections out of the way early.” Schools submit their order of bowl preference to the league prior to matchups being set. These serve as guidelines, with the SEC and television networks ultimately having the most say on the matchups. Sources have repeatedly told PowerMizzou.com over the last couple of weeks that the main consideration for the Tigers was to play a bowl game prior to Christmas to allow players to spend the holidays with their families rather than preparing for a bowl game. The Liberty Bowl is being played on December 28th. “I realize that bowl selection process is different from conference to conference and if you haven’t been in a bowl game in 12-15 years, maybe that thing’s changed for you. Maybe the way that’s done at other places is different,” Drinkwitz said. “We submit preferences to the conference based on a lot of different factors: What’s best for our University, what’s best for our fanbase, what’s best for our student-athletes and we don’t really factor anybody else in that. “We take any bowl game that they’ll give us and whatever matchup they give us, they give us.” Missouri and Kansas are set to renew their rivalry on the football field beginning in 2025. “We’ll figure that out when the game is scheduled at Faurot Field, I believe that’s September 6, 2025,” Drinkwitz said. “Until then, I can keep getting all the Twitter hate people from Kansas want to put on me. Doesn’t phase me. We’ll see y’all on Faurot Field. Buy your tickets early.”