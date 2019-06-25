Over the course of eight weeks, PowerMizzou.com is running a series of stories with the head coach of every varsity sport at Mizzou. The basic gist of the interviews began as “why do you coach?” Throughout each story, there will be many of the same questions, but with each subject we veer off on to some tangents as well. These interviews will run every Tuesday and Friday morning on the site Today, our conversation with head track and field coach Brett Halter.

PM: When you were growing up, what sports were you involved in? BH: "My old man was an FBI agent, so we moved around a lot. It was New York, Jersey, Philadelphia. So really in probably South Jersey, that was the heyday of Philadelphia, the Vince Papale movie, the Sixers, Moses Malone, (Julius) Erving, the Flyers glory and all that stuff. They were killing it. Every day was the same. Depending on the season, just come home, get some streetball in the streets with a basketball, football, hockey, soccer a little bit, stickball, half-ball; it's a Philadelphia thing--you cut a racquetball or a tennis ball in half, you throw it, so you can play in small spaces, you hit it with a broomstick. All the normal stuff. Sport was just embedded in who I was and everything I thought about. PM: Once you got to high school, what did you kind of focus on? BH: "To be honest, basketball was my love. I love basketball. I was a buck, 25 or something. I went back and saw the old football coach a number of years ago and he was like, 'Why didn't you look like this then?' I wasn't much on the football field. Track, it just came relatively easy for me. Just running around, but basketball was my love. Track I did because I could just beat people." PM: A lot of people at that age seem to do track to stay in shape for other sports. When did it kind of go from that to something you really enjoyed? BH: "Probably sophomore year, I was getting pretty good so I was running a lot. But I still loved basketball and it was what I wanted to do. Ended up, fortunate enough to be able to do D2 track. I was a slow distance runner. Able to do D2 track out by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Getting here was really just kind of weird, frankly. I think it probably found me more than I found it. I came here with the intention, my dad had gotten transferred to Kansas City when I was in college. My mom's from Leavenworth, Kansas, my dad's a Park College grad. So he put in a transfer so my mom could be closer to her mom and encouraged me to look at Missouri. You probably don't know a lot of people from the Northeast, but it's like education and geographic snobbery. I was straight up caught up in it. West is Pittsburgh, south is Florida, California, you go Hollywood and for all I knew you're pulling wagons in Oklahoma and got cows in Texas. All I knew about Missouri and Iowa and Kansas was cornfields, I thought. I applied to grad school and got accepted and the week before school started--literally the week before school started, I decided I was coming to Missouri for grad school. My intention was to get in the FBI, get my Master's degree. You need an advanced degree, then you've got to work for a couple years and then you can apply. So I was going to take that route, at least I thought. My whole life, every single day at 3 o'clock from as far back as I can remember, I got off the bus and did something sport. Now I'm in grad school taking classes, I was just twiddling my thumbs, just bored. And so I asked (Rick) Maguire if I could help out and he actually said no. It was my buddy in grad school class (Mizzou associate AD) Brian Brown that encouraged me to go back and ask again. Finally talked me into it, but he never told me his wife was (associate track head coach) Tash (Natasha Brown). Whatever Tash asked coach Maguire for she got, so this time he was like, 'Oh, come on in.' I think it's more kind of found me to be honest. I was always the guy that was organizing the games and the point guard on the basketball team, things like that." PM: When your goal is to be an FBI agent, what do you major in and how do you prepare for that? BH: "Back then, a lot of people, the FBI they're looking for skill sets. Today, I probably can't speak too intelligently about what they're looking for today, but I think it probably has something to do with Internet crimes, computer savvy. They're looking for various backgrounds at that level, they're looking for people that have business acumen and computer skills and speak multiple languages and things like that. It's a wide array, quite honestly. I inititally started as an English major and was going to go to law school and didn't like the lawyers getting people off DUI's and all that stuff. So I kind of punted on that and decided I don't like these seven-line sonnets and English class talking about them for two hours and they don't mean anything to me. Eventually that's how I got to where I came to Missouri." PM: So when you start helping coach Maguire, is that just a volunteer thing? BH: "Oh yeah. I was a volunteer for three or four years." PM: How are you paying bills at that point? BH: "I wasn't really. I was running credit cards and doing what people shouldn't be doing. I was Captain Video. I'll never forgive coach for this. He made me film back to back 10Ks. Think about that, the 10K run. At the Kansas Relays back when the track was in that old stadium. Up on the top row, it's like 90 degrees, up there, men and women back to back. That was a good hour." PM: When did you get your first paid coaching job? BH: "The last thing Joe (Castiglione) did was hire me. At like ten thousand dollars or something. Oh man, benefits. I ended up getting a second Master's degree just to get health insurance. I wasn't a very good graduate student at that point. By that time, Don Dobson had departed and coach Maguire asked me if I wanted to coach and I'm like, 'Sure.' 'I want you to coach the throwers' and I'm like 'Man, I know the shot's heavy coach. I roll it back to those guys. And the discus looks like a UFO and the javelin looks like it hurts.' And the hammer was getting ready to be reintroduced to the NCAA and I have no idea what that is. For all I know it's a sledgehammer. He said, 'Well, they don't need a training partner, they need a coach, so go figure it out.' So really at that point, I was so invested in the biomechanics, physiology, the various technical schools that people were coming from to learn the four throwing events that I was a really lousy graduate student at that point." PM: So what are you at that point, 25, 26? BH: "Yeah. Right about that."

PM: So obviously at some point you learn quite a bit more. Are you learning from being around coach Maguire or studying on your own or what? BH: "Coach Maguire was very well connected throughout track and field. He was sending me to schools all throughout the country. I went to a school down in Arkansas, spent a week at a USA educational school out at BYU and I just inserted myself into various thing. Then God's good grace I guess, I had some kids that just kind of landed at Missouri. (Christian) Cantwell being one of them, (Russ) Bell. And those guys were in that USA pipeline and through sort of elite development for them, I was exposed to a lot more. Then as things continued to progress with Christian, geez, for just his entire career I was just exposed to some of the world's best minds, whether it's biomechanics or physiology or whatever it is." PM: Can you identify a point along there where you identified, hey, I can make a career out of this? BH: "At that point, I'm kind of all in. Once I decided. Well, not making a lot of money, that was hard. I'd landed here in 93. Bell came on campus in 99, 2000. By 2002, 03, now I'm a decade in and I'm starting to wonder, I'm going bankrupt. Missouri, at that point, we just couldn't pay our assistant coaches. By that point, I knew I wanted to coach, but it was like how do I support myself doing this? So you try to figure how to support yourself. I really wasn't interested in leaving. One of the things when I was little, you knew baseball cards. You just knew your teams. Every year. I was a Royals fan living in Philly. So I'm in Philadelphia, Royals come to town, of course George Brett, we've got third base tickets, he's got hemorrhoids. So one of the things that I didn't want to be as a professional, I didn't want to be a notch in the belt. Because to me there was a purity to baseball back then before free agency. You just knew, you've got the farm system coming up and you've got these guys coming up, we're excited about this Saberhagen guy, the path that Brett took and all those types of things. And then it's just all the best teams money can buy. It's just not very interesting to me anymore. I mean getting the best of the best together the final game of the World Series, bases loaded, two outs, full count, that's really interesting to me, but the regular season's less interesting to me...So I didn't want to be that guy. So the last thing I wanted to do was to leave, just to say I coached this Cantwell guy, he's doing pretty good and I get a bigger pay raise somewhere else and I do the same thing. Next thing you know, ten years, I'm at ten different places and that's just not cool to me." PM: Were there opportunities or did you not even listen? BH: "I just shut it all down." PM: I don't remember the exact timeline. When did coach Maguire retire? BH: "2009, 2010." PM: So you'd been here 17 years at that point. At some point, you know that's eventually going to happen, but did you have discussions along the way about taking over? BH: "You know, it was getting really hard for me to stay here about 2004, but that was the year that Christian got hurt right before the Olympic trials and didn't make the squad. So I felt a personal responsibility to make sure that I was here with him through 2008 and by that time coach had begun discussions with Mike (Alden) about a retirement plan, a succession plan. And at that point, I'm like okay, I'll be staying here for a while." PM: You're talking about coaching Christian well after he was done here. Can you kind of explain that? You're kind of doing two different jobs almost. BH: "In track it's pretty normal. Karissa Schweizer's situation is very unique where Nike is supporting a training group on a campus, they've got a track on their campus, they have all the therapy, basically it's an Olympic training facility so they've got training pools, sports medicine, nutrition, all that stuff's there. So man, those training groups can get it going and that's what they're doing with that Bowerman group, it's really good. But all the other sports, especially the field events and then a tier down, throwing events, there's just not that opportunity. We have an Olympic training center, it's a beautiful setting in Chula Vista (California), but it's not really what Missouri has. Missouri's an Olympic training center. I mean the MATC, dining hall, sports medicine, chiro, massage, all your recovery, strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports psychology. It's an Olympic training facility academically and athletically. So a track and field athlete, Christian was always like, 'Why would I leave Missouri? It's better than my training center.' Because the European model is what we think of as professional model. Denmark will identify you as their top whatever, soccer player, and you'll be put into a sport high school where you'll do sport twice a day, classes in between and then you'll graduate, if you've excelled to the next level, you've identified to that, then you're into their national system where they're giving you an apartment, you're probably staying at some sport specific training center where you have what I just described all there and that's what you do. The government's paying you to be a professional athlete to represent the country and you've got an apartment, a car and life's grand. But the United States, there's that void between college and professional athletes. It just doesn't exist. Kirsten (Peeples) tried to do it for a while...She actually moved into my house for a couple years just to try to make ends meet so she could make it. It's tough. People don't sponsor track kids. If you're not mainstream, and let's face it, people that look like Christian and Kiersten aren't selling running shoes. You know what I'm saying? So there's a pretty small investment there. So what you do, there's NCAA rules that kind of frame all that stuff. But in his preseason prep he would just come out and train with the collegiate kids. At some point, I would have to find time to go coach him individually because he needed individual different level attention than the college kids. It's like putting your varsity kids with the junior high. At some point, you've got to separate and say all right." PM: And you're doing that just kind of on your own time to help him out? BH: "Yeah. A lot of Christmas days. Christmas mornings to do workouts. Because the professional calendar is different as well."

