Wingo's start not a surprise to those who know him

Robert Steeples saw it years ago. In a DeSmet practice in the fall of 2018, sophomore Mekhi Wingo lined up with the defensive line. It was first down. As the ball snapped, Wingo did a swim move out of his gap and charged the quarterback. It was a sack. But that's not what caught the coach's eye. Not the result or even the sheer physical acumen. Though it worked that time, Steeples, a defensive back at Mizzou and Memphis and then the Minnesota Vikings before returning to his alma mater as the head coach, envisioned the move turning into opportunities for the other team to score during games. “Mekhi, be careful doing swim moves, swimming out of your gap on first down,” Steeples said. “How do you know it’s not a running play?” “Well, when I got off the ball I saw the O-Lineman go back into his pass set, and I went to my pass rush as a result,” Wingo replied. That was when Steeples realized Wingo’s ability stemmed beyond his years. He possessed a level of maturity that was unlike his peers. Three years after that practice, it’s helped him earn a significant role early as a freshman on Missouri’s defensive line. “I’ve always been more of the mature type,” Wingo said. "Like, growing up, my mom didn’t play that. I had to be on top of my stuff and everything that I did.”

If his mother were allowed to tell the story, she’d say Wingo was more mature than he should’ve been, even as a child. That was the son Taneka Wingo raised. Taneka stayed home and raised Mekhi through the first three years of his life. She instilled discipline in Mekhi and his older sister, Na’ima. ‘Do your work first’ was the motto she regurgitated over and over. The phrase never left him. “He was always naturally mature, but he was a kid,” Taneka said. “I never really had to get on him. It was just in him. So even as he got older, I never had to say, 'well look, now you're older you stop doing this or stop doing that.' He just went with the flow. It literally was the easiest parenting I've ever had to do.” She chose to not be the overbearing mother. Taneka allowed Mekhi the freedom to make his own choices and watch his own dominoes fall. “I always taught them, you always have a choice in your life, because it's your life, I can't live it for you,” Taneka said. “No one else can. So you can either choose right or you can choose wrong but you have to be willing to suffer the consequences of your choices so if you choose to go down the wrong path, be ready to deal with the consequences that come with that and if you choose the right path.” She even left it to him to make the decision that has followed Mekhi for more than a decade. When he was seven years old, Taneka asked if he wanted to play football. Her son obliged, knowing nothing about the sport but wanting to try it anyway. Mekhi hasn’t turned back since. Taneka did give her children options, though. She introduced Mekhi to the world of music at the same time. He even played the violin for a year before he called it quits. He was years into making his own decisions, and football was one he was firm on. As he aged, Mekhi grew into the reserved kid who always knew his next move and plotted accordingly. He never needed help in school, always opting to figure things out on his own. When it came time for high school football, he was ready. Everything about Mekhi impressed Steeples, who said that he knew Mekhi prepared himself differently even down to what played in his headphones. “He’s a big J. Cole fan, so he’s an old soul,” Steeples said. “I think you learn a lot about kids by what music they listen to. Obviously besides us being connected through football and family, our likening of J. Cole, I'm a big fan myself — I say ‘You get it.’ That's what you want to hear on your playlist, I say you get it. So, I think his music choice also plays a role in his maturity.”

Steeples coached Wingo at DeSmet. He is now an assistant special teams coach with the Minnesota Vikings. (stltoday.com)