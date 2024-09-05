Missouri faces the University of Buffalo on Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN+). To get a feel for the Bulls and everything else going on at Buffalo and in college sports, we talked with athletic director Mark Alnutt, who played football at Mizzou and began his administrative career in Columbia. Click below to watch a video version of the preview show.

