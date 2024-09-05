in other news
Four Down Territory
Welcome to Four Down Territory, our bi-weekly quick-hitters on Mizzou football.
VIDEO: 2026 LB Keenan Harris talks Mizzou interest
Harris details his status with Missouri and their staff as well as other programs involved in his recruitment.
State of the Tigers presented by James Carlton: Episode 52
Join us live at 7 Central to talk Mizzou football as the Tigers start week two.
Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...
Predictions on the season for Mizzou and across the SEC, plus the Tigers' biggest variables.
2027 guard Jimmy McKinney III recaps unofficial visit to Mizzou
The No. 43-ranked recruit was on campus on Thursday.
Missouri faces the University of Buffalo on Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN+). To get a feel for the Bulls and everything else going on at Buffalo and in college sports, we talked with athletic director Mark Alnutt, who played football at Mizzou and began his administrative career in Columbia.
Click below to watch a video version of the preview show.
Our pregame and postgame shows all season long will be brought to you by our friends at Yuengling, America's Oldest Brewery. Yuengling products are available across the Show-Me State. Pick some up for your tailgate at Faurot Field this season and visit yuengling.com to learn more. You must be 21 to view the site.
Lager Up and Enjoy Responsibly!
If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week. We will also provide a full written transcription of this interview later on Wednesday.
