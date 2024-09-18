Yuengling Opponent Preview: Get to know Vanderbilt

Missouri faces Vanderbilt on Saturday (3:15 p.m., SECN) in the SEC opener for both teams. To get a feel for the Eagles, we talked with Chris Lee, who covers the Commodores for VandySports.com. Click below to watch a video version of the preview show.

Our pregame and postgame shows all season long will be brought to you by our friends at Yuengling, America's Oldest Brewery. Yuengling products are available across the Show-Me State. Pick some up for your tailgate at Faurot Field this season and visit yuengling.com to learn more. You must be 21 to view the site. Lager Up and Enjoy Responsibly!