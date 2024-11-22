Where 2025 Mizzou commits rank in state updates

Matt Zollers throws a pass in a black shirt.

Rivals.com released an update to state rankings for the Class of 2025 on Friday. Missouri saw 14 commits slide and climb in the final update of the Rivals Rankings Week. Dekotah Terrell was the lone commit left unranked in his respective state of Oklahoma.

Advertisement

With 15 pledges in the current recruiting cycle, the program still has its sights set on multiple targets, as the early signing period approaches in early December. The Tigers have been linked to high school recruits Tobi Haastrup (uncommitted), Zack Harden (Minnesota), Brendon Haygood (Boise State) and Jacob Washington (Michigan). Haastrup -- in his first year of high school football -- joined the Texas ranking at No. 20, while Haygood slotted in at No. 77 for the first time. Washington dropped from No. 13 to No. 16 in Louisiana, and Harden wasn't ranked.

Here are where the Tigers climbed and fell in the November update.

Florida

Donovan Olugbode -- the Tigers' highest-ranked recruit -- received a slight bump from No. 11 to No. 10 in Florida.

Georgia

As Mark Manfred cracked the cornerback ranking for the first, the three-star climbed one spot in the state ranking. He's been outspoken about he feels underrated.

Illinois

Charles Bass remained firm in his ranking at No. 4 in Illinois, while Jason Dowell dropped down two spots to No. 13.

Kansas

Keiton Jones remained the seventh-ranked recruit in Kansas.

Missouri

Jack Lange moved into the top spot in Missouri after previously being ranked fourth. Lange has a great frame and good feet that allow him to project to be a big-time tackle. Jason King climbed one spot, and Daeden Hopkins fell three spots.

Ohio

The Ohio due of Dante McClellan and Shaun Terry both enjoyed a bump in the November update, moving up one and two spots, respectively.

Pennsylvania

Losing his senior campaign to an ankle injury, Matt Zollers didn't get to show off much in his final high school season, sliding six spots to No. 9 in Pennsylvania.

Tennessee

Although dipping in the Rivals250 and all-purpose back ranking, Jamarion Morrow held onto the fourth spot in Tennessee.

Texas