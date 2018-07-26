With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s finally time to start looking ahead to the 2018 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 3. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we focus on the tight ends.

The starters: Missouri could feature one of the most talented tight end groups in the country this season. Last year, redshirt freshman Albert Okwuegbunam exploded onto the scene by catching 11 touchdowns, tied for the most in the country. He enters 2018 the preseason first-team All-SEC pick at his position, and could serve as Missouri’s go-to option in the passing game this season. Senior Kendall Blanton, who caught six passes for 138 yards and a score a season ago, will likely compliment Okwuegbunam. This year, with Jason Reese having graduated, Blanton will likely get more opportunities. With Blanton at 6-foot-6 and Okwuegbunam 6-foot-5, quarterback Drew Lock should have plenty of tall options who can go get jump balls in the red zone.

The backups: The Tigers’ talent at tight end continues past Okwuegbunam and Blanton. Redshirt sophomore Brendan Scales once committed to Alabama, and while he hasn’t contributed much on the field yet, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley has praised Scales’ development during the offseason. Redshirt freshman Logan Christopherson was reportedly on track to see playing time as a true freshman a year ago before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for all of last season. And then there is true freshman Messiah Swinson, the 6-foot-7 son of a former NFL player who has already impressed players and coaches around the program. Expect Swinson to see action early in the season, and if he performs well, to forego a redshirt year and continue to play.

Camp outlook: New offensive coordinator Derek Dooley has said repeatedly this offseason that he will utilize Missouri’s tight ends more often. The biggest question facing the position group is what that will look like in practice. If Okwuegbunam is able to become more than just a red zone threat and help pick up the slack created by wide receiver J’Mon Moore’s graduation, it will diminish the pressure on the Tigers’ young receiving corps. Plus, if Dooley implements regular three tight end sets, it could provide an opportunity for either Christopherson or Swinson to earn regular playing time.

Projected Week One depth chart:

1. Albert Okwuegbunam

2. Kendall Blanton

3. Logan Christopherson OR Messiah Swinson