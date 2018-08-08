GD: 1) The current backups are Samson Bailey and Hyrin White. Are they ready? I don't know. I'll ask around a little bit. Missouri's five linemen played so much the last two years, we really didn't talk a lot about the guys behind them.

2) Why are people always wanting to hold a gun to my head to answer football questions? Are the answers that important? I'll go with Jalen Knox.

3) I think he'd have seen the field. Significant contributor? My initial thought is not likely.

4) Terry Becker Jr. and Jordan Elliott. Not that I'd mess with any of them.