2018 Tiger Mailbag: 31st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mglassma asks: Do we have a backup at offensive tackle that the coaches have confidence in should Adams or YaYa get hurt?Gun to your head which freshman receiver leads the true freshmen receiving group in catches, yards and Tds?Based on your Intel, if Ballard did not have whatever pending issue, was he going to be counted on as a regular contributor this season?Which defensive tackles on our roster look the most physically imposing in person?
GD: 1) The current backups are Samson Bailey and Hyrin White. Are they ready? I don't know. I'll ask around a little bit. Missouri's five linemen played so much the last two years, we really didn't talk a lot about the guys behind them.
2) Why are people always wanting to hold a gun to my head to answer football questions? Are the answers that important? I'll go with Jalen Knox.
3) I think he'd have seen the field. Significant contributor? My initial thought is not likely.
4) Terry Becker Jr. and Jordan Elliott. Not that I'd mess with any of them.
Z-Unit_08 asks: What are Gabe D’s Top 3 BBQ Sauces?Assuming you have access to this info, how does PowerMizzou rank in total subscribers compared to the other SEC schools?Assuming you’re able to share, how many (current) PM’ers are there?What’s your ‘dream’ journalism related job?Is it the same as your ‘dream job?’ If not, what’s is it?What’s your guess on total attendance for the Georgia game? Favorite athlete of all-time? You’re at a barbecue and you’re only allowed to choose a hamburger or hotdog. What do you choose and why? Have you ever ran a 17 minute 5k?
GD: Holy multi-question week Batman! Quickfire:
1) Gates Original, Laura Skaer's homemade sauce (she'll send you some if you ask nicely) and some sort of Carolina Mustard sauce for a changeup.
2) We don't share subscriber numbers. We do all right though.
3) My dream job? I mean, I'm pretty close to it. I live in the town where I went to college, a couple hours from home, I watch sports for a living and nobody tells me what to do. I'm pretty happy. I'd love to cover golf for an event here and there, but I don't like to travel enough to do it full time.
4) Georgia attendance: If Missouri beats Purdue, sold out. If Missouri loses to Purdue, 12,000 short of a sellout
5) Favorite athlete ever? Man, that's tough. I feel like we never worship athletes like we do when we were kids. My favorite three growing up were Frank White, Derrick Thomas and Tom Watson. So I'll go with them. But the athlete I've been most in awe of what they did? Michael Phelps.
6) Hamburger. It tastes better. And I probably won't finish it in four bites and immediately need another one.
7) I walked a 17-minute 5K...while I was writing the mailbag.
gocubsgo17 asks: When do we get a 2019 basketball commit and who is it?
