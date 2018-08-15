Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

epollack asks: Is there a Xavier Pinson update? I'm not even entirely sure exactly what I'm asking for an update on anyway...

GD: I was told on Monday he was expected to return to campus with the rest of the team some time this week. All we've been told is he was home dealing with a personal situation. There have been some indications he had academic things to finish up. Either way, he's expected to be on campus and eligible at the start of classes so no reason for alarm.

CamKCMIZ asks: You've no doubt watched a lot of sporting events in your life. Other than the 2018 PGA and the 2014 WC game, what other sporting events will you still be able to remember vividly when you're 75 years old telling your grand-kids about the cool stuff you've done in your life? I think something can only stick with you that long if you were there in person and when you're witnessing it in real time, you know it's special and know you're going to remember it. Are there any other events other than the two I already mentioned that are like that for you?

GD: Olympic swimming and basketball in 1996 in Atlanta were very cool. Not nearly as exciting as the two you mentioned, which are absolutely my top two in-person events of all time, but still cool. The 2007 football game against Kansas, the 2013 SEC Championship Game, the two basketball games against the Jayhawks in 2012 are as intense and fun as anything I've ever covered. One other game I always remember being at is the Derrick Thomas seven-sack game against the Seattle Seahawks. But in terms of energy and just sheer fun, the wild card game and the PGA this week are going to be tough to top for me. Honorable mention to the 2014 Missouri state high school baseball championship game.

mexicojoe asks: Do you anticipate Mizzou’s having a “short yardage” package or do you think they will keep the same personnel on the field?

GD: I'm sure there will be a short yardage package that will include two or three tight ends and maybe even Drew Lock under center and a fullback. I can't tell you exactly who would be on the field there, but they'll have one. Frequently the last couple of years Missouri has gone with six offensive linemen in those situations as well, so that's possible too.

jrl3m8 asks: When is Joe Walljasper coming back?

GD: Friday

cjhenry asks: What will be the surprise toughest non-conference game in football?