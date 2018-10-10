Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

jdw985 asks: The South Carolina game felt like such a massive loss sandwiched in between two games (Georgia and Alabama) that you knew going in to the season they were most likely going to lose. 4-2 after 6 games feels so much different than 3-3 (including the Bama game as a loss). It's just one game, but this felt bigger than that. I try not to overreact to one game, but fan is short for "fanatic" after all. My question is, could you tell after the game that the players and coaches knew this was a massively disappointing loss(more than normal)? Also, any explanation from the coaches why they stopped running the ball in the red zone when earlier it had been so successful?

GD: I agree it felt bigger than that. There are a number of reasons. Like you said, 4-2 sounds better than 3-3. But I'd picked them to go 3-3 in the first six and so did almost everyone else (as far as media that covers the team). But South Carolina isn't as good as we thought. And Kentucky and Florida are better. So the reason it seems like it's worse than just one loss is because now you look at the schedule and think 7-5 is the most likely outcome. If you'd said they were going to be 3-3 before the year with a competitive loss to Georgia and a two-point loss on the final play at South Carolina, I'd have said they're going 8-4 at worst and maybe 9-3. But right now, it doesn't look that way. I'll say this: I think the coaches and players actually feel better about this than we do. Don't get me wrong, they're pissed they lost. But I get the feeling from talking to them, they feel like they're really close. They're taking the glass half full approach of "we made all those mistakes and we're still like three or four plays from 5-0." Whereas I'll admit to taking the glass half empty approach of "they've made all these mistakes, which makes me think they're going to keep making them and end up 7-5." Fortunately nobody plays games on paper and we'll see where they're at in two months. As far as the running game in the red zone, Drew Lock did make some mention of maybe throwing less and running more in bad weather. It wasn't red zone specific, but it was an interesting comment. That said, largely by the time we talk to them on Tuesday, they're kind of done with the last game and ready to look ahead.

KWMizzou asks: What sport is more challenging to write/cover, basketball or football? And what are the reasons for that?

GD: I don't know if either is more challenging. They're just really different. In football, you've got 85 guys and 12 coaches to write stories on potentially. In basketball, the number is like one-sixth of that. So basketball is a little harder to keep fresh between games. That said, basketball gives you a game every three or four days, so you've got more on-field product to write about whereas so much of your football stuff is analyzing what happened or previewing what's going to happen. Basketball is far easier on game day just because it's so much shorter and there are generally fewer storylines. But football is probably easier day to day because there's just so much more you can write about.

TigerCruise asks: Never a dull moment between the schools from Columbias, which loss is worse, this one or the clank off the upright?Do you have the WR stats for the last two games? I feel like there has to be close to a dozen drops in total.

GD: I'd say this one is worse. The 2013 loss felt worse in the moment. But what did that really cost you? Nothing. Missouri went into the SEC title game knowing a win would put it in the national title game. The South Carolina game cost you an unbeaten regular season, but it cost you nothing in the big picture. In addition, that was a really good SC team. I'd argue if they played Missouri ten times, the teams might have split. That's not the case here. I rarely walk away from a game thinking the better team didn't win, but I really think Missouri wins seven out of ten games it plays against South Carolina this year. Saturday just wasn't one of them. I don't have access to the drops by the wide receivers. I can give you targets and catches, but there's really no way to know which were drops and which were bad throws and which were just good defensive plays without going back and re-watching it. There have been some drops. There have also been some bad throws. I thought Lock was better against Georgia than he was against South Carolina. I didn't think the receivers were particularly good either time. Below are the numbers of targets and catches in the last two games.

Wide Receivers vs S. Carolina Player Targets Catches Yards Jalen Knox 9 2 50 Johnathon Johnson 6 3 40 Kam Scott 3 2 19 Dominic Gicinto 1 0 0 Barrett Bannister 1 1 18

Wide Receivers vs Georgia Player Targets Catches Yards Nate Brown 7 3 35 Johnathon Johnson 7 4 51 Emanuel Hall 2 0 0 Jalen Knox 1 0 0

TigerinCincy asks: The SC loss was a complete meltdown. Mizzou should have won that game. There will be excuses, rain, lightening delay, etc, but really poor discipline lost that game. Did Odom not learn his lesson from last year with regards to training players in maintaining composure during a game? Second, how does anyone look at the D over the years that Odom has been coach, and come back with the thought that there is competency on that side of the ball? The failure on D is the biggest indictment of the Odom tenure. Is Walters really the answer there? Is this all about a guy getting promoted to HC too soon and making another guy DC too soon?

GD: As to the first paragraph, I understand the frustration and the question. They did come back in this game. Last year, they just folded when adversity hit. This year, they've shown an ability to fight back against it. They just didn't show an ability to complete overcoming it. Derek Dooley said on Tuesday that last year Missouri wasn't in these games. This year, they're in them and that's a step. The next step is learning to win them. The thing is, Missouri doesn't have another year to learn to take that step. It needs to happen now. Beat Kentucky or beat Florida. Beat somebody that's good. Carolina is okay. They'll probably make a bowl game now. Purdue might too. But you'd like to see a win with more substance than we've seen. As far as the defense, you're right. It's bad. And it's really, really hard to understand. If he ends up losing his job, the fact he couldn't field an average defense in three years is going to have a lot to do with it.

boilertiger05 asks: What is a successful game against Alabama?

GD: Everybody coming back alive with all their limbs attached. I mean, I joke, but I can't remember the last time I covered a Missouri game and thought there was zero chance the Tigers could win. I've covered games where I thought it was unlikely. But I don't know if I've ever covered one where I just can't come up with a scenario where Missouri wins. And that says more about Alabama than it does Mizzou. Bama lost to Auburn last year. A&M and Ole Miss have beaten them. So it's not impossible. But this Bama team seems better than the ones we've seen previously. Sports are weird so I'm not going to say there's no chance. But it would be absolutely stunning, and that's not really a strong enough description.

RockwallTiger asks: Given that Gary Pinkel was never better than 8-5 in his first six seasons, how much time should Barry Odom be given to show he can ( or can't) do the job?

There is heat on Odom from fans, but Missouri has a lot of season left. Jordan Kodner

GD: I think every football coach should get four years given very extenuating circumstances. There are two things to consider: 1) The main reason Odom is taking the heat he is from fans is that they're terrified of the quarterback position next year. I understand why that's true. If Connor Bazelak was a year older or if we'd been hearing great things about one of Lock's backups, I don't think the takes would be quite so scorching hot. But I think a lot of people are saying "We're going to be worse next year. So if we only win seven this year, we're only going to win four next year and that means he's going to get fired next year anyway so just do it this year." And I understand that line of thinking. I really do. I said earlier this week it's better to make a move a year too late than a year too soon. So I think getting a grad transfer QB would be gigantic...but that's not a thing we're going to know before Jim Sterk has to make the call about next year. 2) When Gary Pinkel really struggled in year four and a lot of people wanted him fired, the guy who was going to make that decision was the same guy who hired Pinkel. That's not the case here. If Mike Alden had fired GP in 2005, there's a chance he'd have been signing his own pink slip too. But Jim Sterk has no loyalty to Barry Odom. He didn't hire him. Who knows if he would have hired him if he'd been here in 2015? You hear all the time when a new AD comes in that the major coaches better watch their backs because he wants to get one of his guys. Sterk says all the right things...but nothing can change the fact he didn't hire Odom.

mufootball1 asks: In your opinion, would Matt Campbell take the Mizzou job if Sterk has the ability to open up the checkbook and write whatever check it would take to hire Matt Campbell?Or, will Matt Campbell stay at Iowa State until a blueblood comes calling?

GD: I've got absolutely no idea. But considering Campbell's name was mentioned when it looked like Ohio State might need a coach, my guess is he might be in line for a much better job in the next two years.

Christianmizzouguy asks: Have you ever seen back to back games where a team had so much not go it's way yet the team was still had a chance at the end? Has enough thought been given to the affect on both the team and Lock not having 3 of it's top 4 returning WRs at SC? Is the SC game the most bizarre game you've ever witnessed with the Lighting delay, Monsoon, Onside Kick, Fumbles, Ints, Penalties, and overturned calls?

GD: I'm sure there have been instances of it, but I don't know. Missouri has had a lot go against it. The calls in the UGA game were bad. The injuries, the overturn of the Crockett run, etc. Teams that have good seasons win in spite of those things a lot of times (not against Georgia, but against SC). I mean, let's remember, the Gamecocks played without their starting QB in the same weather and even had a dropped punt snap AND a blocked punt. Did more things go against Mizzou in that game? Probably. But some of them were Missouri's fault. As far as a scale of weirdness, yeah, that one's probably at the top. And everyone else I talked to seemed to agree, including a lot of people who have seen more football than I have.

MummaMizzou asks: This Alabama team is the most dominant college football team you’ve seen since....?

GD: Nebraska 1995. I've always said I think that was the best college team I'd ever seen. The closest game the Huskers played all year was a 35-21 win over Washington State. Oddly, that Cougar team went 3-8. Nebraska beat No. 8 Kansas State 49-25, No. 7 Colorado 44-21 and No. 10 Kansas (seriously) 41-10. They destroyed Florida 62-24 in the Orange Bowl to win Tom Osborne's last national title in a game that included the best run I've ever seen.

I hate to label a team "the best team ever" before the season is over. Remember when Miami was that and lost to Ohio State? Or USC before it lost to Texas and Vince Young? I think there's a good chance nobody comes within 14 points of Bama all year long. But let's let them do it before we crown them.

TigerCruise asks: With Brees breaking the passing record and multiple QBs playing into their 40s, do you think it is a fair comparison to guys who didnt play in the "soft defense" NFL? The league is all about protecting QBs and WRs which I get, but I can't help but think a lot these records are being beat by old guys who wouldn't have made it to 40 prior to all of these rule changes.

GD: I mean, it's kind of impossible to compare eras in a lot of cases. How many homers would Babe Ruth hit if he played in the 1990's? How many points would Wilt Chamberlain have had if fouls were called the same way they were when Michael Jordan played? There's no right answer to "Who's the greatest?" which is what makes it fun. Drew Brees has thrown for more yards than anyone ever has in NFL history. That's pretty amazing. It doesn't mean he's the best QB ever, but it's a cool record to have. And, for my money, I've always thought John Elway was the best quarterback in NFL history. Man, I hated him.

mglassma asks: If you could add one college football player to our offense and one player to our defense, who would you add? And with those ringers does it change your season projection?Hammer to your balls, who do you want leading a come from behind drive to win or tie a game in the 4th quarter: Maty Mauk or Drew Lock? Score or tie your nuts are safe. Fail and.....MC Hammer time.

GD: I think Missouri's offense could use a big time wide receiver. So I'll go with Colorado's Laviska Shenault, who is averaging 141 yards per game, which is 17 yards more than any other player in the country. The defense needs a pass rusher. I don't really know anything about Jordan Brailford from Oklahoma State, other than he has eight sacks in five games and so I'd take that. For your second (weird as hell) question, I'll still take Lock. I know what people will say. But I think Mauk was good mostly because of what was around him. Lock is a better quarterback in every single regard. In his career here, Mauk did come from behind to beat South Carolina 21-20 in 2014 (in a game that is the opposite of what we watched last weekend. Missouri was AWFUL for three-and-a-half quarters, made about four plays, and won). He won five other games that year by ten or less, but honestly, I don't remember him being a huge reason for them necessarily. In 2013, he came off the bench to beat Georgia, but the clinching play was a touchdown pass by Bud Sasser. He also lost close games to Indiana and South Carolina in which he was pretty bad down the stretch. It's a fair question, given that the win over Purdue this year is the only time Lock has ever really come from behind and won a close game. But I'd still take Lock. Give me the guy with more talent over the guy that people think is good because of some intangible mythical quality.

Could Emanuel Hall consider a redshirt this season? Mizzou Athletic Communications

Dorsey101 asks: Should Barry Odom get fired, who would be some of the first calls YOU would make? Doesn't seem like there's a big, young up-and-coming non-Power 5 coach this year that you immediately point to.

GD: We do this dance pretty regularly. I'm not going to go there yet. There's a lot of football yet. If it gets to a point where I think it's a little bit more pressing question, I'll certainly answer it (for example, if Missouri loses to Memphis, you can ask me and I'll give you a list). If we reach a point where we need a list, we'll have one ready. I'm not there yet.

JenkinsD_2015 asks: Putting the frustrations of the S. Carolina game aside, we still have a lot in front of us. After Bama we have six games left and as of today would be favored in four of them. If we clean up the self inflicted problems, I see no reason we can't finish 5-1/6-0. What do you see as the biggest hurdles keeping Missouri from said finish?

GD: Kentucky and Florida. Missouri should win the other four. If they lose any of them, then we've got a decent chance to be looking at 6-6 and a busy offseason. Kentucky is a very good team with a strong defense and a good running game. The positive person says "Missouri can stop the run so it's strength against strength and I like Missouri's chances." The negative person says "A blind one-armed quarterback could throw for 250 and three scores against Missouri right now, so I don't care if Kentucky doesn't look like it can throw the ball, it will be able to in that game." I actually think Florida is a tougher matchup. I think Florida has guys who can lock up Missouri's receivers one on one and make things really difficult on the Tigers. I haven't written off the chances of 5-1 in the last six. I've got a hard time seeing 6-0 because I just haven't seen anything out of this team that tells me it's consistent enough to do that.

BoCoMo WhizKids asks: Any chance Hall pulls the plug on this year and takes a red shirt? He’s only been in 4 games, right? I fear his injury won’t recover enough for him to excel this year.

GD: It's an interesting question and one I hadn't really thought about. He has the redshirt year available. He could. Does he want to? I've got no idea. I'd say if he's not ready to go 100% by the Kentucky game, it's something you have to ask about. But if he's back by then, there's still enough season to play and be helpful.

thebarb316 asks: 1. If you were a mascot, or a Furry, which one would you be, and would you still smile when taking pictures?2. Why do teams still wear cleats the exact color as the side lines on the field? On the replay of Crockett’s marvelous run, it was hard to differentiate between his cleat and the white line.

GD: I've never heard it called a "furry" but I think I'd want to be the Phoenix Suns gorilla. That seems like the least ridiculous one of all of them that I can think of. Also, you get to use a trampoline. 2) I don't know and I've never really thought about it. Some guys just like white shoes I guess. I think they think it makes them look faster.

tegr53 asks: How big of an impact do position coaches have on the on the field result? For example, if Craig Kuligowski were our D-line coach instead of Haley, how much differently would they perform on the field on a week-to-week basis?