Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

mexicojoe asks: 1) Was TBJ on the field for the last play vs Vandy?2) Did you get a deer?3) If the kickoff lands untouched in the endzone, but bounces back into the field of play, is it a live ball or touch back?4) Chiefs win vs Rams?

GD: 1) My first thought is that he was, but I honestly can't tell you for sure. 2) I've never hunted anything in my life. I buy my animals already dead. 3) It's dead once it hits in the end zone. 4) I'd pick the Rams, but it won't surprise me if the Chiefs win. They're pretty good.

Jordan Kodner

racerx401 asks: If the FB team wins out do you feel that BO and his staff will capitalize on the run? As in finishing the class strong. My biggest complaint about GP and his staff was failing to capitalize on his best years in recruiting. Do you think this staff does better?

GD: I think saying Pinkel and his staff didn't capitalize is a little unfair. After the run in 2007-08, they went 54-25 in the next six seasons and won ten games three times. That's capitalizing. They didn't after the 2013-14 run for a lot of reasons we've explored, partly I think because they got a little lax on the recruiting trail. With Odom and staff, who knows. They ought to be able to sell job security and stability. They've already got five in-state guys and look like they'll probably add to that. Can they improve and keep going up? That's the goal. If you're asking if they can capitalize as far as recruiting rankings, maybe a little, but not a ton. Missouri's never going to be above about 20 in the recruiting rankings. You just accept that and take the rankings for what they're worth.

Christianmizzouguy asks: At this point in the season who are our All-SEC players? Does Crockett get to 1000? Whats our bowl game? What recruits do you think we land that experts are projecting somewhere else?

GD: I'm not sure there is a first-team player from Missouri. I think Drew Lock could get some SEC honors, but obviously not first team and probably not second. I think Cale Garrett deserves first-team, but won't get it. Terez Hall, Corey Fatony, Yasir Durant and DeMarkus Acy could garner some sort of honors. But, again, I don't think they probably have a first-teamer.

blackgold74 asks: How does Dominic Gicinto's statistics compare to last year's in state WR recruits?

GD: Kamryn Babb hasn't played because he tore his ACL before the season. Cam Brown is a defensive back and hasn't played for Ohio State. Ronnie Bell, who was going to play basketball at Missouri State before going to Michigan for football, has five catches for 95 yards and five rushes for minus-2 yards. So Gicinto's numbers (11 catches, 125 yards) are the best of the bunch this season. Which is in no way a guarantee he will have the best career.

Ragarm asks: I am not a big fan of the star ratings used for recruiting although it is pretty much all most of us have to go on who follow recruiting. I'm more of a who has offered them guy! However, this year Anthony Watkins has had one heck of a year in Texas. Over 2600 yards rushing and listed as an Athlete, not a RB. Why do you believe he is only a 2* and only has 3 P5 offers?

GD: Truthfully I don't have a lot of input into the rankings and I don't know what most of them even are. They're entertainment. Watkins certainly is playing like a guy who should get a look at a bump, but he won't be any better or worse of a player if he does. As far as the offers, he may have more we don't know about. He committed pretty early and if he has been solid in that, maybe he's just a guy who doesn't feel the need to advertise every new offer he gets.

jmsc4f asks: How awesome are swim meets?!

GD: I mean, there are more riveting things for sure. It's six hours sitting somewhere to see your kid swim for like eight minutes. But it's pretty cool to watch your kids do well no matter what they're doing. Plus, I swam growing up. I'd much rather spend my time at a swim meet than a wrestling match or a soccer game.

jdw985 asks: In honor of the game this weekend I was looking at the box score of the last game in Knoxville in 2016. I also attended the game and have to say it was one of the most entertaining games I've been to. Mizzou put up 740 yards of offense, ran over 100 plays, and lost by 26 points. Where does this rank in one of the strangest games/box scores you've ever seen?

GD: That was as helpless as I've ever seen a Missouri defense. I mean, Mizzou was running up and down the field, but as soon as they failed to score on a drive, you knew the game was over. The Tigers kept pace for three quarters, but eventually they just ran out of steam and Tennessee never did. I saw a box score the other day where Davidson ran for like 750 yards and got beat. I'd say the strangest Mizzou box score I've seen is still the game where they had 119 total yards and seven first downs and scored 42 points in a win over Florida. This one's pretty wild, but that one was crazy.

Crockett ran for more than 200 yards the last time the Tigers played at Tennessee Jordan Kodner

cln475 asks: Gabe, after every home game there seems to be a question about attendance. There also seem to be comments about 2015 and whether or not that has had an effect. In your opinion, is there an attendance problem here and if so what would rectify it? (Of course winning cures lots of ills.)

GD: Yeah, attendance is an issue. And winning is the main thing (maybe the only thing at this point) that Missouri can do to change it. Missouri fans will show up when the team is good. But at the first sign of not being good, they'll bolt. This is a solid (not great, but pretty good) team that is pretty entertaining to watch. But nobody's really doing so. All they can really do is try to keep winning and keep getting better and hope people come back. Some of those who left after 2015 aren't going to come back. And to those people, that's their choice and I wouldn't really spend a whole lot of time trying to convince them otherwise. Missouri has really distanced itself from 2015 as much as it can. It's not worth it for them to keep bringing it up. Just win as much as you can and hope it works. If it doesn't, that's too bad.

amhorrell asks: 1- Did you pick Mizzou to cover for rivals or were you covering Mizzou and rivals hired you?2- In conference basketball do you see a road win on the schedule?3- Does Mizzou have a 1,000 yard reciever on the roster next year or the following bc I don't see it?4- Does coaching changes at Mizzou help your bottom dollar? Does it get people to sign up to give their opinions and find out the coaching search details?

GD: 1) I needed a job because I had two kids, a mortgage and had lost the one I had. So I was happy to take it when they were looking for someone. 2) I think they could win at Ole Miss, maybe Georgia or A&M. There won't be a lot of them, but I think they can find a couple. But they'll also lose some at home. 3) As of today, I'd probably say no. That's a lot of yards. I think Jalen Knox can be really good and I think Kam Scott can be a pretty consistent deep threat, but I'm not sure either gets to 1000. 4) Yes, coaching changes are good for business. In our business, you can sell really good and you can sell really bad. In between is very, very hard to sell.

juddpoole asks: Bear trap to the groin - where does Kelly Bryant sign?

GD: I don't feel confident enough in anything to venture a prediction. There are a lot of things Missouri can sell in its favor and it has to help that he should know the coaching staff has stability now. But Florida and Mississippi State and Auburn and Miami all have something to sell and the connection with Chad Morris means you have to consider Arkansas too. North Carolina is close to home, but I really can't see that. Other than the Heels, I think everyone on the list has a decent shot.

TigerCruise asks: Do you think the defense is actually improving or is the competition just getting worse? Defense overall looked pretty horrid for much of Saturday, credit to them for getting the 4th down stop because without it the game is over.

GD: I think it's improving in that it's making a handful of plays. They got some pressure on Vanderbilt that they hadn't been getting earlier in the year. I don't think it's a great defense. I've said all along I don't think it can be a great defense. It just needs to be one that makes 2-3 stops a half and makes some timely plays. If it can do that, Missouri can win the rest of its games.

ThadCastle7 asks: I know you've said you believe (at least right now) that he'll be back. But with the injury to Albert O and possibly being done for the year, does that change his NFL stance at all? Do you think NFL scouts have seen enough to give him a 1st or 2nd round grade? His speed is what translates immediately to the next level, but with the inconsistencies of this year and now not playing for an extended period of time, I think it's much more likely they give him a go back to school grade.

GD: I don't know any NFL scouts so I can't say. But I really have a hard time seeing him as a first or second round guy right now. To be that as a tight end, you've got to be pretty special. And you've also got to be a complete player. I don't think Albert is a great blocker right now. He's fast, but he's dropped a few balls and had a couple fumbles. I think he could really benefit from another year in school. But that's all my opinion and my opinion doesn't matter.

tkbmu asks: One thing that seems to be missing with the Barry Odom teams is turnovers. Some of that can be fluky, some related to a lack of pass rush, but is there a real decline in our ability to get turnovers over the last few GP years to now? If there is, at what point do you consider it a new reality vs a potential down year or two.

GD: No question it's gone down. Here are the raw numbers in terms of takeaways over the last ten years: 2018: 9 2017: 17 2016: 20 2015: 16 2014: 25 (somehow Mizzou opponents fumbled 32 times this season and lost 13) 2013: 32 2012: 23 2011: 22 2010: 29 2009: 23 So unless the Tigers get seven takeaways in the next three games, it's the fewest turnovers a Missouri team has forced in a decade. I definitely think some of it is luck. Having a bounce go your way or just being in the right spot to fall on a fumble. But it can't all be luck. Especially when the last three teams are three of the four worst in terms of total takeaways over the last ten years. I'm not sure how you coach it honestly, but Missouri needs to be better in this regard.

TigerinCincy asks: To follow up on TigerCruise's question, the D made Vandy's offense look awesome. Vandy was able to run the ball to the outside well, almost always had receivers open when looking to throw. Vandy had more yds against Mizzou than against Arkansas (granted, they scored fewer TDs). The D had the exact same problems this week that it had early in the season. I just don't see improvement. How does Waters, who is not only the DC but coach of the DBs, keep his job other than blind loyalty from Odom? If he stays, is there any reason to expect a better D next year?

GD: A couple of thoughts on this. First, I was really impressed with Vandy's offensive scheme. There were four or five times I didn't know where the ball was. In addition, Vaughn is perhaps as good as any back Missouri has faced this year (it's criminal he had 12 carries). I'm not going to sell you that the defense has been great. It hasn't. But honestly, like I said, I've adjusted what I think good defense is. Vandy did to Missouri approximately what Missouri did to Georgia offensively. What constitutes a good defensive game has changed even from five years ago in the SEC. As far as Walters, I don't think he's getting fired. He's a young coach and it's his first year as coordinator and I think he gets another season or two to prove he can do better. If he can't, he'll go. But I don't think it happens after this year.

mugamer asks: Cheese grater to the underside of your tongue, pizza, burgers or tacos?

GD: Depends on the day, but more often than not, pizza. It's tough to screw up pizza (but it can be done...looking at you Imo's).

mexicojoe asks: Barring injuries, Mizzou could have two 2000 yd career rushers in the backfield at some point next year. Rountree will have 1700+ by seasons end this year and Crockett has already surpassed the mark.How rare is it to have two guys with over 2000 career yards at the same time?

GD: To have them both over 2000 at the same time is unusual. Only 16 guys have ever run for 2,000 career yards at Mizzou. From what I can see, only twice has it happened with active teammates at the same time. Corby Jones and Devin West were both over 2,000 for their careers from 1995-1998. Brock Olivo was also over 2,000 on that team, but Jones and West didn't cross that mark until 1998, the season after Olivo left. Zack Abron left after 2003 as Missouri's all-time leading rusher. At that time, Brad Smith already had 2,339 rushing yards despite having been in college for only two seasons. Kendial Lawrence and Henry Josey both ran for 2,000 yards, but I don't think Josey broke the mark until after Lawrence was gone (and Marcus Murphy, who was here one year after Josey, came up just 43 yards short). So the upshot is that I don't think Missouri has ever had two 2,000 yard tailbacks at the same time.

DuelThreat asks: What's the right way to view the defense this year? A unit that has improved from last year with several good pieces to build on for next year OR a unit that cost us two wins with no dominant players.

GD: Yes? Depends on which two games you're blaming them for. Certainly they had a big hand in the South Carolina game. The Kentucky game? They had one bad drive (and still made the play that should have won the game). Bama and UGA they were losing regardless. The right way to view the defense is as a group that has a few players, showed a few signs and needs to improve next season if Missouri is going to take the next step as a program.

rmotigers asks: Now that football season is winding down, how would you rate the hire of OC Derek Dooley?

GD: I mean, that's kind of like asking how he did on a test when he has 1/6th of the questions left to go. But for now I'd give it a solid B. He did a good job. Not spectacular, but pretty good. I'm not into nitpicking a single call here or there to say an OC can't do the job. Overall, the offense was pretty effective. The numbers were a little down, but the time of possession was up. And he did a lot of it without his top receiver. Plus, the hire helped keep Drew Lock here. And without Drew Lock, even if he hasn't been quite as good as many had hoped, this team has a losing record and the entire staff is on the way out.

DaddyLongBallz asks: What channel is the game on Saturday?

GD: 6

CAMKCMIZ asks: What's your prediction for this weekend's basketball tourney in the Virgin Islands? What result from Mizzou should make us feel satisfied? One win? A championship game appearance?

GD: I think they go 1-2. From what I've seen, I don't know if this team beats Oregon State or Old Dominion in round two. Honestly, I don't know who they'd play in the fifth place game if they lost that, so it's possible they lose the second game and go 2-1. But to me, a successful weekend is playing Kansas State in the title game. That's the only team that does anything for your strength of schedule and gives you a good measuring stick in the field.

Graphic Edge Guy asks: 1) You have mentioned a few times just how short the list is....for college football teams that can realistically compete for the National Championship.2) Is their anything programs like Mizzou can do to GET on that list? And in your opinion...is this good for the Sport? 3) And if your answer to #2 is NO...what would you do to fix it if you had ultimate authority?