With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we take a look at the running backs.

Larry Rountree III should see an expanded workload as a junior. (Jordan Kodner)

The starter:

Fresh off the third-most productive season ever by a Missouri running back, Larry Rountree III is finally ready to take over as the team’s feature back. Rountree split reps with Ish Witter as a freshman and Damarea Crockett as a junior, and while the Tiger coaching staff has shown it won’t hesitate to spread the wealth at running back, expect the team to give Rountree as many carries as he can handle. Rountree thrived when he saw a heavy workload late last season. In the last four games of the year, he carried the ball 103 times for an average of 137.5 yards per game.

The backups:

Just as Rountree should be poised to take on a larger role with Crockett gone to the NFL, sophomore Tyler Badie should be in line for more touches, provided he stays healthy. Badie impressed enough as a true freshman in 2018 that he earned 101 carries in 12 games. The speedy back has shown an ability to find yards running between the tackles, but he’s more ideally suited to a change-of-pace role, and eh could see his touches in the passing game increase. Fellow sophomore Simi Bakare also burned his redshirt in his first season of eligibility last season. Bakare mainly played on special teams, but when he got a chance to run the ball, he performed well, totaling 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Finally, newcomer Anthony Watkins could be the latest in a recent run of Missouri backs to make an impact as a true freshman. Watkins put up ridiculous numbers at South Hills high school in Texas; the question now is how quickly can he pick up the Tigers’ offense.

Camp outlook:

Even after the surprising departure of Crockett, there’s a lot to like about Missouri’s running back corps. With his downhill running style, Rountree appears ideally suited to a workhorse role. Throw in the speed of Badie and the legs of new quarterback Kelly Bryant and Missouri’s rushing attack should have an advantage in most matchups next season. The only potential concern is depth; if for some reason Rountree misses time with an injury, none of the other backs on the roster has yet shown the ability to handle a heavy workload.

Projected Week One depth chart: