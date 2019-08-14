2019 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 32nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
CamKCMIZ asks: Who is the first 2020 basketball commit and when should we expect that (ballpark)?
GD: As for when, I'd think maybe in September. Kids should start taking some official visits, the early signing period is in November. So I would think they'd add a couple over the next two months. Who is a much tougher question. The most logical candidate to me is Davion Bradford. But the real answer is probably some guy we never even knew Mizzou was recruiting until the day he posted a video committing to the Tigers. Cuonzo Martin stealth mode engaged.
mufootball1 asks: The elephant in the room is the appeal. Honestly, at this point that really is the question. But, I understand that there’s no way of knowing so I won’t ask.
GD: Good. Then I don't have to answer.
CamKCMIZ asks: What's a bigger threat to attendance this year- A loss to a rebuilding West Virginia in the home opener or the bowl ban is upheld and the season is rendered meaningless to the average fan?
