GD: As for when, I'd think maybe in September. Kids should start taking some official visits, the early signing period is in November. So I would think they'd add a couple over the next two months. Who is a much tougher question. The most logical candidate to me is Davion Bradford. But the real answer is probably some guy we never even knew Mizzou was recruiting until the day he posted a video committing to the Tigers. Cuonzo Martin stealth mode engaged.