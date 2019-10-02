Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

mufootball1 asks: Larry Rountree has had a good season thus far, but maybe not as good as most thought. With that in mind, in your opinion is Rountree less likely to get drafted high enough, or drafted at all, to leave early for the NFL.

GD: At this point, I honestly have no idea. There are eight games left in the season. If Rountree goes out and averages 125 yards in the last eight, nobody is talking about the first four. Plus, draft status is influenced much less by stats and on-field production than we all admit. It's about interviews and pro days and workouts and potential. Sure, you'd like a guy that ran for 2,000 yards, but just because you only run for 700 doesn't mean you won't get picked high. Because of the position he plays and because his stock might be maxed out after this season, I've always thought it was possible Rountree would go pro after this year. But nobody's ever asked him about it because it's too early. I don't know what's in his head. Maybe he loves college. Maybe a degree is important to him. Maybe he doesn't think he's ready. Plenty of variables that make it way too early to start wondering about early NFL Draft entry, especially for anybody that isn't a sure-fire, first-round type talent.

jrl3m8 asks: We just passed the 1 year anniversary of Brady Cook's commitment, any front runners to be the first one on board for the 2021 class?

GD: Speaking of things it's too early for... I don't mean to dismiss the question, but the truth is, I've got no idea at this point. There are probably 7-10 spots left in the 2020 class and we're paying much more attention to that. It's possible that someone jumps in for 2021 because I'm sure there's probably some local kid who has always wanted to go to Mizzou and if he gets an offer would jump on it. There are usually one or two of those a year. But I don't know who they are at this point.

rmotigers asks: I saw this last weekend a couple football programs like Oklahoma reached 900 wins. Mizzou is at 678, out of sheer laziness where does that put Mizzou against the rest of the SEC teams? How many more years do you think it will take them to reach 900 wins?

GD: Here is the list of all-time wins by program in the SEC according to Winsipedia (and I'm not 100% sure when it was updated, but it has Oklahoma at 899 so maybe last week). I've included the national rank among all teams in parentheses: Alabama 910 (4) Tennessee 839 (10) Georgia 823 (11) LSU 801 (12) Auburn 772 (13) Texas A&M 744 (17) Florida 729 (20) Arkansas 717 (23) Missouri 682 (32) Ole Miss 640 (43) Kentucky 617 (51) South Carolina 611 (54) Vanderbilt 607 (57) Mississippi State 566 (73) Mizzou is ninth in the SEC, which seems about right. People who have become fans in the last 20 years will be surprised Florida isn't higher, but the Gators weren't very good until the mid-90s or so. People who have become fans in the last 10-15 years will be surprised Tennessee is so high, but they were really good for a really long time. Mizzou started playing football in 1890, so this is about season No. 130. That figures out to a little over five wins per season (seasons haven't always been this long). But the Tigers are 218 short of 900. If they average seven wins a season, they'd pass the 900 win mark right around 2050.

mexicojoe asks: Tigers score by halftime Sat?

GD: Yeah, I think they'll score at least once before halftime.

JenkinsD_2015 asks: If there is no decision announced on the bowl ban before the month is out, do you think they wait until after we play Florida to announce a decision? On the off chance we beat both UGA and UF we would be in line to win the east and make a New Years 6 bowl. The optics look terrible for the NCAA if you keep an 11-1 Division champ from the postseason as opposed to a 9-3 outback bowl team.

GD: I really think everybody puts too much thought into this and is trying to look for ulterior motives and hints and clues It's the NCAA. God knows what it's going to do. It's going to announce whenever it's ready to announce. It's not based on the schedule (if it was, it would have been done during the bye week). It's not about what's good or bad for Mizzou or college football. It's not about what looks good or bad (if anything is obvious it's that the NCAA doesn't have much of a feel for what might look bad to the public). It's just going to be done when it's done. There's no secret science to it. When they're ready, we'll find out. I'd assume that will be some time in the month of October, but who knows?

mexicojoe asks: Best pro career for a former Tiger:Roger WehrliKellen WinslowMax ScherzerSomebody else?

GD: I think those are the three obvious candidates along with Justin Smith. Wehril and Winslow are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Smith has a chance to get there. Scherzer is a lock for the MLB Hall of Fame whenever he is done. I'd probably give the nod to Winslow for something that doesn't have anything to do with numbers or honors: He is the only guy on the list who changed a position. Tight ends before Kellen Winslow and tight ends after Kellen Winslow were different. Ozzie Newsome, Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates, Shannon Sharpe, Travis Kelce; none of these guys might have had the career they had without Winslow paving the way. All of them except Kelce had more receptions than Winslow (and Kelce should pass him next year), but he was the first tight end who could play like a wide receiver. So, for that, he'd get the nod from me.



CamKCMIZ asks: I think I remember you writing about how P5 CBB programs should get Top150 and even multiple Top150 kids in every class. Other than Bradford, are we on any other Top150 short lists? I think a month ago we all would have agreed to pay Caleb Love whatever he needed to be a Tiger, given the ineptitude of the NCAA. Since the recent kU notice of allegations and word that other programs are about to get the hammer from the NCAA, would you still be on the "if you ain't cheating, you ain't trying" team?

GD: The only top 150 guy we know Missouri has a pretty good shot at is Bradford. But as we say all the time, if we've learned one thing about recruiting under Cuonzo Martin, it's that there are a lot of things we don't know. They may very well be in better shape than we know with someone whose name we've heard like Carlos Johnson or with someone who we have no idea they're even recruiting and have never been tied to. That's just how things have been around the program the last few years. It's not super easy to follow and there's a lot of guesswork involved. As far as the cheating stuff, I've kind of been joking, but not totally, when I've said that coaches who aren't paying players should be fired. But if there aren't serious consequences for Kansas, LSU, Arizona and others (and by extension, consequences for Bill Self, Sean Miller, Will Wade, etc), then I really do mean it. The NCAA is going to send a message over the next couple of years. The only question is whether the message will be: "We're serious now, knock this s--- off" or whether it will be "It's the Wild West out here, ya'll, cheat your ass off cause nothing will happen!" If those coaches and programs don't suffer severe penalties, if I'm a head coach, I'm absolutely telling my staff, my boosters and my shoe company "I don't care how you get it done. I want players. I don't want to be involved in it and I don't want to be told about it and I don't want any texts or emails about it, but whatever you have to do to get them here, do it."

robertm1 asks: In a "dream class" Mizzou would have taken love, fletcher, Christopher, and a post so 4 kids, at least 3, and as we all know the roster numbers would have worked themselves out. Under the hypothetical scenario that we don't land Christopher, do we still expect a class of 3-4 or will this be a class of 1-2 with only two openings (counting Tilmon)?

GD: Here is the updated basketball scholarship situation. Missouri is at the limit of 13 as of today. Right now, we know Reed Nikko is coming off the books. As it stands today, Axel Okongo has only one year and would come off the books too, which is why he is listed in the 2020 class. But Cuonzo Martin told us last week they're trying to get him another year, which would move him back to 2021. The possibility of Jeremiah Tilmon or potentially even Dru Smith going pro exists, which would free up another scholarship. And there's always attrition so someone else leaving wouldn't be a shock. We'd say the class will be a three-man class as of right now with the possibility to grow to four. If Okongo gets another year, it's possible they only sign two, but we would still lean to three.

Given recent news and happenings regarding the NCAA how far on the back burner is Mizzou’s appeal? Seems we should hear by start of next season if we’re lucky. — M-I-Z B-G-P (@BenPicardi) October 1, 2019

GD: The recent stuff doesn't push it back. In fact, the NCAA recently said there wouldn't be any more movement on the FBI stuff until mid-November I think. Jim Sterk said on our podcast a week ago that BYU had gotten its decision and they had their appeal hearing two weeks before Mizzou so Missouri thought it would hear something in the next two to four weeks. But again, as I say every time I answer a question like this, it's the NCAA and nobody should attempt to make a living trying to guess what the NCAA is going to do because there's really no rhyme or reason to any of it.

If you had to choose, would you rather have the career (college and professional) of Chase Daniel or Sam Bradford? — Brian (@BMJaco_) October 1, 2019

GD: This answer is easy. The answer is Chase Daniel because while Bradford has more money in the bank, Daniel is healthy. Bradford got the crap beat out of him. And he doesn't have rings to show for it or MVPs or anything like that. I think a much tougher question to answer is would you rather have the career of Chase Daniel or a guy like Nick Foles or Mark Rypien. Those guys won a Super Bowl. That puts them in a very elite club. But they aren't Hall of Famers and they aren't popping up on anyone's list of all-time greats. So is the ring (and for Foles probably a similar amount of money, maybe even a little bit more) worth being more beat up? I don't know. Probably.

If you get paid in Cali isn’t it still against ncaa rules? Would you become ineligible by their standards. — Tom W Overkamp (@ToOverkamp) October 1, 2019

GD: I'm not going to pretend to understand everything about the law that was signed this week. But as I understand it, the law specifically prohibits the NCAA from preventing these kids from making money off their likeness. Now, I'm sure this is going to court at some point. The NCAA will probably argue "You can't decide the rules of our organization." But the flip side is, "You have rules that violate laws and prevent these kids from making money." Again, I'm not nearly smart enough or familiar enough with the law or NCAA policy to tell you where this is going to go or who's going to win. I support the law and agree with it, but that's just my personal opinion. The law isn't supposed to go into effect until 2023, so there's plenty of time, although the one just introduced in Florida would theoretically go into effect in January of 2020 (but the truth is I've never seen any type of law move quickly enough through all the red tape to be implemented in three months). Upshot is we've got a long way ahead of us before any of this is resolved.

What is President Choi's status on the injury report this week? Looks like he tweaked a hammie racing the helmet cart. — Mike Korte (@DonKortleone) October 1, 2019

GD: I saw a tweet a few days ago that said President Choi was going to rappel off the Tiger Hotel coming up soon, so I'm assuming while he might be banged up a little bit, he's largely okay.

Do you anticipate more Bryant designed runs heading into SEC play? I know they can be effective but he takes some serious shots. — Luke Domask (@Ljd_80) October 1, 2019

GD: I think it depends on the game. If given the choice, Missouri probably wouldn't run him that much. Maybe five to eight times a game. But if they have to lean on it, they will. At halftime against South Carolina, Bryant had run the ball 11 times and was on pace for a career-high in carries. If they're winning each of the next four games by three touchdowns, you don't need to run Bryant that much. But if you get into a fourth quarter game at Kentucky, if you have to run him 20 times to win the game, you do it. If you can get away with mostly keeping him in the pocket and handing off, you do it. But you pick your spots and if you have to run him, you do it.

Are Mizzou receivers good enough ? Not much from Knox, Scott, Gicinto, etc yet. — Dennis Welin (@dwelinstl) October 1, 2019

GD: I think they're good enough. I don't think Missouri has a star at wide receiver. More than half of Jalen Knox's stats came against SEMO. Kam Scott hasn't been on the field a ton. I've been most surprised by the fact that Dominic Gicinto doesn't have a catch (and does have a couple of drops). Johnathan Nance has been Missouri's best wide receiver. The rest of them, outside of a couple long balls against SEMO, haven't done much. They need more than they've gotten, but they don't need them to be superstars.

Thoughts on Chase in Chicago. — Jeff (@jeffreydennis80) October 1, 2019

GD: Glad to see him have success. It still amazes me he's never even gotten a real shot to start in the NFL. He's going to be in there for at least a few weeks, so I think it will be interesting. The Bears have an elite defense and a good team. They won't ask Chase to win a lot of games for them, they'll just ask him to keep them in them. If he can reel off a few wins in a row and they're sitting, say, 6-2 when Mitchell Trubisky comes back, I wonder what they do at quarterback. I don't watch much NFL outside of the Chiefs, but I'll be paying attention to the Bears for a few weeks now.

Hey, Gabe.



Long time first time.



Got a two-parter.



1. Gold pants on Saturday?



2. Why do you talk about that Royals' game against the A's when you should be talking about the Cardinals beating the Rangers in #GameSixofTheTwoThousandElevenWorldSeries? — Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) October 1, 2019