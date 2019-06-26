GD: The Rivals era starts in 2002. So let's list off the top overall recruits in that time frame, ending with 2015 in football because that's the last class of guys that has even started their pro careers (we'll go a little further in hoops where players don't have to stay in college for three years.

Football: Vince Young, Ernie Sims, Adrian Peterson, Derrick Williams, Percy Harvin, Jimmy Clausen, Terrelle Pryor, Bryce Brown, Ronald Powell, Jadeveon Clowney, Dorial Green-Beckham, Robert Nkemdeche, Da'Shawn Hand, Byron Cowart

That's not a great track record. I mean, there are a lot of NFL players on there, but not a lot who have done anything. It's pretty clearly a two-man discussion. It comes down to whether you think Jadeveon Clowney will end up having a better career than Adrian Peterson. That's pretty tough to for me to find in favor of Clowney. Peterson has more than 15,000 yards from scrimmage and 112 touchdowns. It's pretty clearly AD here with Clowney second.

Basketball (these rankings started in 2003 and it's going to be over after the first class): LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Gerald Green, Greg Oden, Michael Beasley, B.J. Mullens, John Wall, Josh Selby, Austin Rivers, Shabazz Muhammad, Andrew Wiggins, Jahlil Okafor, Skal Labissiere, Josh Jackson, Michael Porter Jr., R.J. Barrett

The hit rate here is higher, which you would expect. Even the guys on this list that aren't stars were mostly first round draft picks and at least played in the league for a while. There aren't very many overall No. 1 total flameouts. In fact, if you look through the top five in every year, it's pretty much littered with all-stars and household names.

As far as the best on the list, that's obviously. LeBron isn't just the best on this list; he's in the discussion for best of all time. It really comes down to who is second. John Wall probably leads that right now. Okafor, Porter and Barrett are young enough to still have a chance to get there (Jackson too, I guess). But I'd say right now it's James, Wall then Dwight Howard.



