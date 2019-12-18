- 6:27 a.m. - Jaylon Carlies has signed

- 6:37 a.m. - Harrison Mevis has signed

- 7:06 a.m. - Drake Heismeyer has signed

- 7:14 a.m. - Will Norris has signed

- 7:40 a.m. - Former Missouri commit Jalen Logan-Redding has signed with Minnesota.

- 7:59 a.m. - Tyler Jones has signed

- 8:12 a.m. - JJ Hester will sign with Missouri today

- 8:17 a.m. - DE and former Missouri commit Robert Wooten has signed with Virginia Tech.

8:25 a.m. - In the biggest surprise of the morning so far, Texas running back and former Missouri commit Dominique Johnson flipped to Arkansas and signed his NLI with the Razorbacks. Johnson had been committed to Missouri since early June and visited campus this weekend.

- 10:31 a.m. - As has been known for a week now, former Mizzou commit Cooper Davis is headed to Illinois. He has officially signed his LOI.

- 11:45 a.m. - JJ Hester has signed his LOI.

- 12:00 p.m. - QB Brady Cook has signed.

- 12:25 p.m. - WR Jay Maclin has signed

- 12:30 p.m. - Elijah Young has signed his LOI.