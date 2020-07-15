PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 29th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 29th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
DrunkTruman asks: From last week’s mailbag: “We are expecting two this week. For the month, I'll say there are four. That would put the class at 20 and leave five spots. At this point, the vast majority (maybe all) of the remaining spots are going to be used on the offensive and defensive lines and wide receiver.“Sans Lewis, is this still the outlook?Edit: Robledo possibly one of them?Edit 2: Robledo does appear to be one of them
GD: We expected Keontez Lewis and Jonathan Jones to commit last week. Lewis obviously did not. As far as predicting four for July, we didn't have two other specific players in mind. Daniel Robledo committed Monday so that means we need two more spots filled by the end of the month to be correct. We still feel good that will happen, but it's just a general guess on numbers, not a specific guess as to which players will commit.
TigerinCincy asks: With no football... how bad does the board get?
GD: Let's hope we don't find out.
kyleb0x asks: With the Emoni Bates commit bringing back up the discussion of potential high school to NBA rule changes and now the 2022 basketball recruiting is picking up steam, how do you think any of those decisions would effect a school like Mizzou's recruiting? Any clue if that could change the one and done opportunity as well?
