PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 18th Edition

2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 18th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
jrl3m8 asks: How competitive is the coaching market for non-revenue sports? Is there a natural progression of "tiers" similar to football and basketball? Let's put the cart way in front of the horse with the softball team. If Larissa Anderson and the team secure a host site and make some noise, either this year or in future years, is there concern that she could move on to greener pastures? Or do you generally stay put once you get settled somewhere? I know Kim Mulkey just left Baylor for LSU but I think that was more on Mulkey wanting to leave Waco than LSU making her an offer she couldn't refuse kind of deal. I know there is concern that if Drink performs well here we'll only have him for a few years...does that happen in non-revenue sports, too?
GD: I can't imagine it's different than coaching in any other sport...or really any other profession at all. There are always tiers. What tier your school is in just depends on the sport. For example, once you got a job at Mizzou coaching softball, there probably aren't many other places to go. But that's not true in some other sports. I don't study the coaching carousel too closely in those other sports, but there's always a food chain.
Centmotiger asks: 8÷2(2+2)=?
GD: I think it's 1. I'm not 100% sure, but if I remember the order of operations correctly from seventh grade algebra, it's 1. I'm going to google it to check myself.
Google told me I was right. So at least I know I can still do basic seventh grade algebra. Not sure what that's going to get me, but at least now I have an answer to the age old question "When am I ever going to need this?"
MUValjean asks: When a kid "committs" it is non-binding but a good indication that he likes you enough to put his name next to yours... in the past we have seen a few of the committed players bolt for greener pastures, and that was to be expected. This year, with the transfer rule, with kids going into the portal before the fall gets here, and with kids committing and then going elsewhere... it feels like we wont really have much stability until the transfer date arrives... and then until national signing day. Is it just me or does this year seem to be more fluid than others? And what does this mean for the coaches trying to bring guys in? And for preparations for the coming year? Do they have players they know they can count on and others they know are flakes?
