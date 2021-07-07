2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 26th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mexicojoe asks: as Mizzou ever had a 4 star ( or better) player at each of the skill positions on O in the same year?
GD: No. From 2003-2009, the quarterback wasn't a four-star (insert your misevaluation of Chase Daniel jokes here). During the Blaine Gabbert era, Danario Alexander, Michael Egnew and Jerrell Jackson were certainly not four-stars. The closest would have been 2013 with James Franklin, Henry Josey, Dorial Green-Beckham and Marcus Lucas all being four-stars. But Bud Sasser and L'Damian Washington weren't (I don't know which three of those four started to be honest) and the Tigers didn't have a four-star tight end. In 2014, DGB was gone and Maty Mauk wasn't a four-star. Since then, Mizzou hasn't had much four-star talent outside of Drew Lock.
After typing this answer, I realized you might be asking if they've had one four-star at every position, not four-stars across the board. And, yes, that certainly happened at quarterback, running back and receiver at the same time when Gabbert and Franklin were here.
Bluesfan94 asks: You’re creating the perfect (football/men’s basketball/other sport) head coach for mizzou using attributes of head coaches mizzou has had in the sport. You can choose as broad or specific of attributes as you want. Who ya got? If that’s too easy, let’s say you have to use one attribute from each head coach you remember watching (aka the Kim Anderson challenge).
GD: In football, give me Eli Drinkwitz's recruiting chops, Gary Pinkel's discipline and attention to detail (as well as his player development), Don Faurot's ingenuity (he pretty much pioneered an offensive system), Larry Smith's press conference personality and something from Dan Devine (I wasn't alive so I can't really speak to the specifics of what he did well).
In hoops, I'll take Norm Stewart's devotion to the program, Cuonzo Martin's work ethic and devotion to developing players as human beings, Quin Snyder's recruiting ability and Mike Anderson's devotion to a system.
As far as other sports, just give me Brian Smith.
pentagon asks: What MU athlete will obtain the most NIL money this year and next?
