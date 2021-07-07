2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 26th Edition

GD: No. From 2003-2009, the quarterback wasn't a four-star (insert your misevaluation of Chase Daniel jokes here). During the Blaine Gabbert era, Danario Alexander, Michael Egnew and Jerrell Jackson were certainly not four-stars. The closest would have been 2013 with James Franklin, Henry Josey, Dorial Green-Beckham and Marcus Lucas all being four-stars. But Bud Sasser and L'Damian Washington weren't (I don't know which three of those four started to be honest) and the Tigers didn't have a four-star tight end. In 2014, DGB was gone and Maty Mauk wasn't a four-star. Since then, Mizzou hasn't had much four-star talent outside of Drew Lock.

After typing this answer, I realized you might be asking if they've had one four-star at every position, not four-stars across the board. And, yes, that certainly happened at quarterback, running back and receiver at the same time when Gabbert and Franklin were here.