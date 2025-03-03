Mizzou softball goes 3-2 at Shocker Invitational

The Tigers continued their early-season run of tournaments by playing at the Shocker Invitational in Wichita from Friday through Sunday. The Tigers played five games and won three in a row, including a Saturday sweep, to get to 11-10 this season. Next up was supposed to be the Tiger home opener against Kansas City on Tuesday, but because of forecasted snow, the Tigers wont play again until Friday when they open SEC play at Kentucky. Mizzou will now play its first game at home on March 13 when its begins the Mizzou Invitational with a matchup against South Dakota State. Here’s a rundown of the Tigers’ five games from the weekend.

(Photo by Julie Bennett - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday

Game 1 The Tigers opened the Shocker Invitational facing No. 16 Oklahoma State and dropped a 4-3 game after entering the top of the seventh tied at three. Missouri took the initial lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, then added another in the third. But a three-run Cowgirl fifth tied the game, then Oklahoma State added a run in the seventh to claim the win. In the bottom of the first, Julia Crenshaw walked to lead off, then moved to second on a groundout before Kara Daly walked and Madison Walker reached on an error to load the bases. Stefania Abruscato then reached on a throwing error as she grounded back to the pitcher, who threw to the plate to get Crenshaw before the ensuing throw to first allowed both Walker and Daly to score. Then in the third, Walker homered to right center to put Mizzou up 3-0. The Tigers compiled four hits with Walker’s home run the only one for extra base. Claire Cahalan, Abruscato and Madison Uptegrove each had a single. Marissa McCann pitched a complete game for the Tigers, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out one. Game 2 The Tigers then rebounded with a 10-1 drubbing of host Wichita State in the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader. Missouri scored a run in the third, then six in the fourth, another one in the fifth and two more in the seventh to build the win. The run in the third came on a Kayley Lenger home run to left. Then Mya Dodge walked, Taylor Ebbs bunted for a single and Uptegrove sacrifice bunted the pair to second and third. After a strikeout, Lenger walked to load the bases, Crenshaw walked to bring home Dodge and Cahalan walked to score Ebbs. After a pitching change, Daly reached on an error that allowed all three runners to score before Walker reached on an error that scored Daly to put the Tigers up 7-0. In the fifth, Ebbs singled, Uptegrove reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt and Lenger reached on an error that scored pinch runner Adi Koller. In the seventh, Koller singled and took second on a wild pitch then scored on an Uptegrove double. Lenger walked and Cahalan singled to score Uptegrove. The Tigers scored 10 runs on nine hits and six walks, while Uptegrove doubled and Lenger homered for the only extra-base hits. Cahalan had two hits and two RBI, while Ebbs had two hits. Crenshaw, Daly and Koller all added hits. Cierra Harrison earned the win by throwing six innings and allowing one run on four hits, a walk and a hit batter, while striking out 10. Taylor Pannell pitched the final frame and walked one.

Saturday

Game 1 The Tigers opened Day 2 with a five-inning 10-1 win against South Dakota State, scoring one run in both the second and fifth and four in each of the third and fourth. In the second, Ebbs homered to center for the game’s first run. Then with two outs in the third, Daly walked and Walker launched a home run to center before Abruscato walks and Ebbs hit her second home run, this one heading out of right field to put the Tigers up 5-0. In the fourth, Abby Hay walked and was pinch run for by Danielle Blackstun, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt before Crenshaw and Cahalan walked to load the bases. Daly walked to score Blackstun and Walker doulbed to clear the bases and put the Tigers up 9-9-0. Mizzou added arun in the fifth when Uptegrove, Blackstun and Lenger walked to load the bases for a Haidyn Sokoloski walk that scored Uptegrove to put the Tigers ahead 10-0. South Dakota State scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth. Missouri scored 10 runs on four hits and 11 walks. Three of those hits were home runs with two from Ebbs and the other from Walker, while Walker doubled for the other Tiger hit. Daly reached three times on walks and Ebbs and Walker combined for eight RBI. Pannell started and pitched all five innings, allowing one run on two hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out seven. Game 2 The Tigers then claimed their third ranked win of the season by beating No. 16 Nebraska 7-1. Missouri scored six runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, while Nebraska’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth. Abruscato opened the top of the fourth with a walk, then was pinch run for by Koller, who stole second before Ebbs walked. Uptegrove reached on a throwing error that allowing Koller to score, then Sokoloski singled to score Jordyn Thurman, who pinch ran for Ebbs. Sokoloski stole second, then Lenger reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Uptegrove, before Crenshaw doubled to score Lenger and Sokoloski. Walker singled to score Crenshaw and put the Tigers up 6-0. The Tigers added an insurance run when Hay reached on a fielder;s choice then scored when Lenger hit into an outfield error. Missouri had 10 hits and four walks, led by Ebbs, Daly and Walker with two hits each. Ebbs, Abruscato and Crenshaw each had a double, while Sokoloski and Cahalan both had singles. McCann pitched all seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and a hit batter, while striking out three Cornhuskers.

Sunday