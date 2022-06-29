2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 26th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
petiesarmy asks: When is the last time a player on their decision day, good or bad, really surprised you?
GD: There are kids who commit out of nowhere, sometimes that we don't know Missouri is even recruiting. But as far as a kid who was making a decision and we thought he was going one place and he went another, the one that always comes to mind is Verdis Brown. We actually sent someone to cover Brown's announcement because we had been told Missouri was the choice. Then he committed to Illinois. Turns out, he committed both places and then picked one when he got on the stage. The signing day surprises I can really remember are Edmund Ray switching from Missouri to Texas A&M and George White flipping from Michigan State to Mizzou. Neither of those turned out to be all that consequential.
adevine95 asks: Are you and Sean planning to do the Tuesday recruiting podcast again this year? And if so, when do you think it will start back up?
GD: I'm not sure if it will be on Tuesdays, but we're planning to do a weekly recruiting podcast, yes. We'll probably start it up about the same time we start the weekly non-recruiting show, which will be a week or two before the Louisiana Tech game.
MIZ...SEC asks: A couple weeks ago, I asked your thoughts on Mizzou’s OL recruiting. From most likely to commit to Mizzou to least likely to commit to Mizzou it was agreed that the order was as follows:- Reichert- McVay- Herring- GreenWould you still put the list in this order? If not, how would the order differ today?
