2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 26th Edition

GD: There are kids who commit out of nowhere, sometimes that we don't know Missouri is even recruiting. But as far as a kid who was making a decision and we thought he was going one place and he went another, the one that always comes to mind is Verdis Brown. We actually sent someone to cover Brown's announcement because we had been told Missouri was the choice. Then he committed to Illinois. Turns out, he committed both places and then picked one when he got on the stage. The signing day surprises I can really remember are Edmund Ray switching from Missouri to Texas A&M and George White flipping from Michigan State to Mizzou. Neither of those turned out to be all that consequential.