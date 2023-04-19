2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 15th Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. What's the ultimate game day? Your wedding day. Macadoodles has everything to make your wedding day special. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
DrunkTruman asks: As of Monday early evening, Grill hasn't committed anywhere.If he still hasn't by the time you write this, Mizzou or WVU?
GD: As of Wednesday morning, Grill is still uncommitted. That could change by the end of the week, or the end of the day, or by the time this posts. I can tell you that people on both sides feel relatively confident after Grill visited Mizzou and West Virginia, but neither knows for sure where he is going or when an announcement will come. Based on what I've heard, if forced to choose, I'd go Missouri, but it would be like a 52-48 margin. Grill has not said a word publicly since entering the portal so it really is a guessing game at this point.
RumplyPillow asks: Which is better: breakfast for breakfast or breakfast for dinner? The world needs to know how you like your eggs.
GD: Mailbag questions are not supposed to be this difficult. I like breakfast pretty much any time. When the kids were in the house, we used to have breakfast for dinner pretty regularly. I think I go breakfast for dinner because I rarely eat an actual big breakfast. I'll eat eggs just about any way. Scrambled and over-medium are the go to choice depending on what else you're eating them with.
GimmieKimmie asks: When can we get a celeb boxing match between all of the PM staff and their least favorite poster? Proceeds go to the Mizzou NIL collective. If the posters win they get the elusive platinum memberships and if they lose they get permanently banned and charged for two years.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news