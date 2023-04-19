GD: As of Wednesday morning, Grill is still uncommitted. That could change by the end of the week, or the end of the day, or by the time this posts. I can tell you that people on both sides feel relatively confident after Grill visited Mizzou and West Virginia, but neither knows for sure where he is going or when an announcement will come. Based on what I've heard, if forced to choose, I'd go Missouri, but it would be like a 52-48 margin. Grill has not said a word publicly since entering the portal so it really is a guessing game at this point.