2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 26th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Ted E Letters asks: Is Mizzou still recruiting Tionne Grey? If so, is he still listening?
GD: I honestly haven't heard his name since he flipped in mid-April. Now, I'm sure Mizzou is still monitoring him and keeping an eye on the situation. If Gray is open to being recruited, I'm sure they're still recruiting him. But it's not a situation where there's a lot of talk behind the scenes about him coming back. I guess it's possible, but at this point doesn't really seem likely.
Ragarm asks: I have scanned the National top 20 recruits in the 2024 Rivals for both Football & Basketball. In football it shows we have offered 10 of the top 20. Other than #3 Nwaneri & #18 Wingo I haven’t seen any of the others mentioned.In Basketball we have offered 7 of that top 20 and not heard much of anything on those.1) Would that be because they likely just got sent an offer without our staff making much, if any, contact with them and getting an immediate not interested response, or has Rivals got it wrong?2) Do you think Gates will reenter the recruitment of Bol? Or did Bol choose FL over us because our NIL offer didn’t make it up to the Gators offer the first time around?
GD: 1) I'm sure Missouri has offered most of those kids. I'm sure everybody has. If you're talking about the top 20 players in the country they can go basically anywhere they want to. But there has to be interest on both sides. If you've heard nothing about Missouri and one of those players, it means there's no real mutual interest there.
2) I'm not yet sure on the approach with Bol. They could try to get involved again, but I think there's a distinct possibility that the juice wouldn't be worth the squeeze in that situation. As far as NIL goes, I don't know how big a part of the commitment that was, but I wouldn't think it was the major motivating factor because if it was, why would he have decommitted just three weeks later?
Hire_Dave_Yost asks: Would you rather fight 50 duck sized horses, or one horse sized duck?
GD: Birds in general freak me out. A bird the size of a horse would absolutely terrify me. Give me the duck sized horses.
Bmorrow23 asks: Gabe, do you think Roberts can push for playing time?
