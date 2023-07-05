GD : I honestly haven't heard his name since he flipped in mid-April. Now, I'm sure Mizzou is still monitoring him and keeping an eye on the situation. If Gray is open to being recruited, I'm sure they're still recruiting him. But it's not a situation where there's a lot of talk behind the scenes about him coming back. I guess it's possible, but at this point doesn't really seem likely.

GD: 1) I'm sure Missouri has offered most of those kids. I'm sure everybody has. If you're talking about the top 20 players in the country they can go basically anywhere they want to. But there has to be interest on both sides. If you've heard nothing about Missouri and one of those players, it means there's no real mutual interest there.

2) I'm not yet sure on the approach with Bol. They could try to get involved again, but I think there's a distinct possibility that the juice wouldn't be worth the squeeze in that situation. As far as NIL goes, I don't know how big a part of the commitment that was, but I wouldn't think it was the major motivating factor because if it was, why would he have decommitted just three weeks later?