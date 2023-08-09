GD : Absolutely. Missouri should win that game relatively comfortably. I think at least two play and I think it's possible all three do. I do not think we are going to have a public proclamation of the starting quarterback before that game. So I think Eli Drinkwitz needs to have at least two guys ready for September 16th.

GD: Obviously it should be easy to tell the future in a sport where Maryland and Oregon share a conference, Arizona and West Virginia share a conference and Stanford and Cal might soon be in the Atlantic Coast Conference, right? In other words, I have absolutely no idea. I think we're eventually going to see "Power Five" football split off from everything else and go do its own thing (and I think the players are likely employees and actually going to school may not even be a requirement of it). Will that be all of the current Power Five teams? Probably not, but I think it will be most of them. And I'd assume Missouri will be in that group. I think where Mizzou would get in trouble is if you're chopping it down to something like 32 teams. That's right on the edge of "I don't know if they make it" territory. But I don't think the cut is going to be that severe.

I hope I'm wrong on all the above and I hope if it does happen it doesn't happen until I'm done covering games and have retreated to a cabin in the forest where I never read anything about college sports.