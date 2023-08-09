2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 31st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MummaMizzou asks: Do you still think we'll see multiple QBs in the first two games of the season?
GD: Absolutely. Missouri should win that game relatively comfortably. I think at least two play and I think it's possible all three do. I do not think we are going to have a public proclamation of the starting quarterback before that game. So I think Eli Drinkwitz needs to have at least two guys ready for September 16th.
MUValjean asks: Glad you have your crystal ball... if you look into it, what do you see coming for college football and in what kind of timeframe? And if you see a super conference, does Mizzou make it into it given current performance?
GD: Obviously it should be easy to tell the future in a sport where Maryland and Oregon share a conference, Arizona and West Virginia share a conference and Stanford and Cal might soon be in the Atlantic Coast Conference, right? In other words, I have absolutely no idea. I think we're eventually going to see "Power Five" football split off from everything else and go do its own thing (and I think the players are likely employees and actually going to school may not even be a requirement of it). Will that be all of the current Power Five teams? Probably not, but I think it will be most of them. And I'd assume Missouri will be in that group. I think where Mizzou would get in trouble is if you're chopping it down to something like 32 teams. That's right on the edge of "I don't know if they make it" territory. But I don't think the cut is going to be that severe.
I hope I'm wrong on all the above and I hope if it does happen it doesn't happen until I'm done covering games and have retreated to a cabin in the forest where I never read anything about college sports.
zoutiger22 asks: Have you thought about what retirement will look like for you? I know you’re not that old yet, but you’ve basically built this thing from the ground up. Will you remain on the board in some capacity or will you quit cold turkey? Do you hope to have some sort of say in your successor?You’ve built something special enough that I have to imagine it’s harder to walk away from your “baby” than your average person at your average job. Or is it more cut and dry that you’ll be ready to not have the obligations and enjoy the rest of your life?
GD: Only every day. Seriously, though, at some point there's a transition to where I don't really write. I own the domain name here and this is my site so I never really have to "retire." But I'm not trying to be 60 years old covering recruiting announcements or games against Middle Tennessee either. The process will be a gradual one, I think, not something I just wake up one day and say "I'm done." I'll be around for a while. But eventually we'll hit a point where I'm not here every day. Just want to give you guys plenty of warning. I know how badly you'll miss me.
EvilleMizzou asks: Which recruitment had more excitement or unknown coming down to decision day DGB or WN? Do you think the staffs may find out the morning of WN announcement? Lastly, in this final week until WN decision, have you and the Sooner guys compared notes on what you have heard from your source's?
