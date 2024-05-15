GD: That really seems to be a question only in that there is a question right at the beginning to allow you to state your opinion. For those who are lost, this is a reference to Monday's Ten Thoughts in which I stated that based on their Mizzou careers so far I would put Brian Smith, Shannon Welker and Larissa Anderson as Mizzou's three most successful coaches. Some took this as somehow offensive to Eli Drinkwitz, even though I said if Drink replicates last season this fall he immediately moves to No. 2 on the list.

I don't think the gap's big. But making the NCAA Tournament counts for something. Maybe the fact that Anderson is third on this list is more a reflection of Mizzou's relative lack of athletic success over the last five or six years than it is anything else.