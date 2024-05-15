2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 20th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
zoutiger22 asks: Why do you place so much stock in softball making the NCAA tournament? By playing in the SEC, it’s virtually a lock to make the tournament by mere association with the conference. You really have to screw up not to make it. All 13 schools made it again this year.HCLA does not have the highs that HCED does and has lower lows than HCED does. He is the better coach right now.
GD: That really seems to be a question only in that there is a question right at the beginning to allow you to state your opinion. For those who are lost, this is a reference to Monday's Ten Thoughts in which I stated that based on their Mizzou careers so far I would put Brian Smith, Shannon Welker and Larissa Anderson as Mizzou's three most successful coaches. Some took this as somehow offensive to Eli Drinkwitz, even though I said if Drink replicates last season this fall he immediately moves to No. 2 on the list.
I don't think the gap's big. But making the NCAA Tournament counts for something. Maybe the fact that Anderson is third on this list is more a reflection of Mizzou's relative lack of athletic success over the last five or six years than it is anything else.
ZouFan27 asks: Why do you think we're so slow/lacking at recruiting a big these past few years?
GD: Because there just aren't that many good ones. Plan A last year--the guy everyone here lamented not getting all season long--was Kadin Shedrick. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds a game in 17.3 minutes for a Texas team that finished .500 in the Big 12 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It's...fine. It's certainly better than anything Missouri got out of a big man last year. But it hardly screams difference maker. Elite big men are few and far between. There are five centers in this year's top 50 players (and one is Jayden Quaintance who has specifically said he wants to play somewhere that won't limit him to being a post player).
cln475 asks: What do you think the biggest change in sports (any sport) that has occurred since you have been a journalist. How did that affect the sport it occurred in? Was that change good or bad?
