2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 25th Edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
trueson82 asks: SEC programs if they were fast food/restaurant chains. E.g. McDonalds to Texas Roadhouse.
GD: We did a version of this one a couple mailbags ago. You can find it here.
Bmorrow23 asks: What day does summer/fall practices for football begin? What positions do you think are really "up for grabs" as the team works towards the beginning of the season?
GD: We won't get a schedule until some time around SEC Media Days. It's safe to assume the first practice will be the last couple days of July or the first couple days of August.
What's up for grabs? The polite answer is every position, but that's not really true. I think running back is. I think the positions on the offensive line are a question, even though I think we know which five players will start. I think there's a defensive end and a defensive tackle job up for grabs as well as possibly one of the linebacker spots. And kicker and punter, which may be low-key the biggest camp storyline.
Gary_Lane_Fan asks: How outsized was Brady Cook's performance last year vs the coaching staff's expectations? Thanks!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news