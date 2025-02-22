Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 22, 2025
2026 QB Jett Thomalla discusses first SEC offer from Mizzou, visit plans
circle avatar
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Twitter
@thevandalorian
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In