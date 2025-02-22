2026 QB Jett Thomalla discusses first SEC offer from Mizzou, visit plans

I went out to check out the NEZ construction in the snow and cold during the week, here are a few photo updates.
It’s Sunday morning and I’m back to answering your Mizzou questions from the week.
Arkansas edged out No. 15 Missouri on Saturday to give the Tigers their fifth loss in SEC play.
Missouri men's basketball hits the road to take on Arkansas for the final time in regular-season play.
A scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win against Arkansas.
I went out to check out the NEZ construction in the snow and cold during the week, here are a few photo updates.
It’s Sunday morning and I’m back to answering your Mizzou questions from the week.
Arkansas edged out No. 15 Missouri on Saturday to give the Tigers their fifth loss in SEC play.