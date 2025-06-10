Mizzou commit Keenan Harris already feels 'part of the team' during OV

Returning to see his in-state program, four-star Jacob Eberhart enjoyed his conversations with coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Hurricanes commit and longtime Derek Nicholson target Jordan Campbell was scheduled to visit Missouri in late June.
Jowell Combay has taken another step closer toward locking in his college decision.
It was a big week for Missouri Tigers athletics. Here's a recap of what we didn't cover with links to what we did.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at the 10 most impactful commitments of the weekend.
