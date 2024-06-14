About a month ago, rumors swirled that 4-star running back Jamarion Morrow was close to pulling the trigger on a Missouri commitment. The Tigers had been heavily involved in his recruitment all along, but he wasn't quite ready. The Tennessee native took visits to Alabama and Texas A&M and is set to return to Columbia on an official visit next weekend. But on Friday night, Morrow decided he didn't want to wait any longer. He committed to the Tigers, becoming the tenth commitment and fifth four-star in the class. "It’s been really on my mind a lot," Morrow told PowerMizzou.com. :I’ve been talking to my family about it every week. It’s just been on my heart, I've been talking to God about it and today was the day."

