4-star Jamarion Morrow explains why he chose Mizzou
About a month ago, rumors swirled that 4-star running back Jamarion Morrow was close to pulling the trigger on a Missouri commitment. The Tigers had been heavily involved in his recruitment all along, but he wasn't quite ready. The Tennessee native took visits to Alabama and Texas A&M and is set to return to Columbia on an official visit next weekend.
But on Friday night, Morrow decided he didn't want to wait any longer. He committed to the Tigers, becoming the tenth commitment and fifth four-star in the class.
"It’s been really on my mind a lot," Morrow told PowerMizzou.com. :I’ve been talking to my family about it every week. It’s just been on my heart, I've been talking to God about it and today was the day."
In the end, Missouri's consistency paid off.
"I feel like a real priority" he said. "I felt really good about Mizzou and the coaching staff every time I was down there. Nothing really changed about my recruiting process from when coach (Jacob) Peeler recruited me as a freshman."
Morrow accounted for more than 1200 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior at Germantown High School while making 24 tackles and four interceptions on defense as well. As a senior, he'll play at Melrose High School in Memphis where his dad was recently named the head coach. The location may change, but his game won't.
"I feel like I’m a dynamic player," Morrow said. "In the open field no one’s tackling me one on one. That’s my big thing. That’s just not me."
Now, his focus turns to getting more talent to follow him to Columbia. That's a part of why he made the call before his official visit. He'll hit campus in seven days as a full-on recruiter for the Tigers.
"Me and Matt (Zollers) been doing a pretty big job trying to get some guys over here," he said. "I feel like that’s just gonna bump it up on the official visit."
Morrow recently entered the Rivals250 as the No. 139 overall player in the class and the No. 2 all-purpose back. He told PowerMizzou.com he will be an early enrollee for the second semester this year.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage