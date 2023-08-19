Fall camp has largely come and gone for Missouri with a light practice scheduled for Saturday evening being the last. With the Tigers turning their attention towards their week one opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes, let's take a look back at things we've learned about Mizzou during fall camp.

The quarterback room is in a better position now than it was last year

It appears the three-man quarterback competition among Brady Cook, Sam Horn and Jake Garcia has widdled down to a two-man competition between Cook and Horn. Cook talked to the media on Friday and was all smiles when it came to how he thinks he has done in camp. "I've been really happy with how I've performed in camp, and how the offense has performed," Cook said happily. "The defense has been pushing us and they've given us great looks and they're a really great defense. So, I'm super happy with how I've played and how the offense has done, and I think we've really picked it up in the second half. We have some momentum right now." Horn on the other hand has also had a good camp with his playmaking abilities being something the coaching staff likes and values. He's also gotten better with pre-snap commands and other intricacies of being a quarterback which is why this is a neck-and-neck battle. As far Garcia, who is the odd man out, he looked good in the team's scrimmage on Friday, and if he's the third-string quarterback then the position is in a much better spot than it was a year ago. If this quarterback room had been in a place a year ago, then maybe Cook doesn’t play with the torn labrum for almost all of last season. By this time last season, Cook had already beaten out Horn, Jack Abraham and Tyler Macon, for the starting job. But when he got injured versus Kansas State in week two he was pulled for Abraham who threw interceptions on consecutive possessions. That was the last extended snaps any backup saw for the rest of the season. With this current battle, it appears more likely every day at least two quarterbacks will see the field in the first game or two like Eli Drinkwitz mentioned as a possibility at SEC Media Days.

Offensive line shuffling around but there's much better depth

Even though this is the last week of camp, there’s still some shuffling going along the offensive line. It started with former Houston left guard Cam'Ron Johnson being moved to center to compete with Connor Tollison for the starting center spot entering camp. A little after a week of practice, Tollison won and regained his starting gig from a year ago. In turn, Johnson moved to right guard and Armand Membou, who was penciled in as the starting right guard entering camp, moved to right tackle. Marcellus Johnson, an Eastern Michigan left tackle transfer, seemed to be the favorite to make the transition to right tackle and be the starter there, but as of last week, it appears that isn’t the case. He lined up as second--string right guard on Tuesday and second-string left tackle on Thursday. It's looking like he will be the utility lineman who fills in whenever he’s needed. When it comes to all the movement there are a couple of ways to look at it. The first way to look at is that Cam'Ron's movement on the line means the Tigers' original plans for him to be the center obviously didn't work nor did their plans for Marcellus to win the starting right tackle spot. The first way to look at it is the plan to have the Johnsons take the starting center and right tackle spots with the real competition being at left guard among Xavier Delgado, EJ Ndoma-Ogar and others failed, and now they’re still piercing together the line. The second way to look at it is Tollison winning the job maximizes what you can get out of him and the offensive line because the Tigers won't have to convert someone to center. Then, it allows Cam'Ron, who the team seemingly feels is one of the more versatile lineman, at right guard despite earning all-conference first-team honors last season at left guard. Membou, who the team views as one of their tackles of the future, gets to go back to a spot he played well at last year, and Javon Foster and Delgado man down the left side like they have for the last few years. Regardless of how you look at it, the offensive line, much like the quarterbacks, is in a much better place depth-wise than they were a season ago.

Tight ends of the future

After an abysmal year for the Missouri tight end room in 2022, it appears the future is here at the position, with true freshmen Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris taking big strides in their limited time on the team. Norfleet, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, and Harris, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds, still have to put on some size, adjust to the game and learn the playbook, but they're headed in the right direction. Both have been sure handed during camp and physical in the run game, and both got some second-team looks during Friday's scrimmage. "I've been very pleased with how (tight ends) Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris have played in the run game," Drinkwitz said. "I think those guys' physical nature surprised me and really the rest of the guys about how well they play. They've been physical and consistent catching the football." However, Tyler Stephens had some solid practices and was getting better as camp progressed, and at Friday's practice, he was seen rolling with the first team. So, it's possible he starts the first game or a handful of games, but Norfleet and Harris are nipping at his heels. Max Whisner also factors into this equation as he’s been coming along as well.

Kirby Moore's offense

There hasn't been a whole lot to report on offensive coordinator Kirby Moore's offense and what the specifics of it will be, but here's what we do know about it. Moore's version of the spread offense isn't terribly different than what was in place a season ago. The biggest change seems to be the verbiage which is pretty normal when there's a change in playcalling. However, players have said they expect the offense to be more explosive which is part of why Moore is here. "There's obviously some differences in the plays and the routes, but I think learning these installs is a similar process," Cook said. "I kind of have my process down and how I watch tape and how I learn Kirby's new stuff. "I'm just more excited to score more touchdowns. I want to be in the offense that scores the most points possible and I think we will be able to do it." However, something fans can expect more of is a lot of pre-snap motions and the ability to run multiple plays out of the same sets. "Everything looks the same and we run so many different things, but it all looks the same," Wease said. "Just talking to some of the defensive guys, like some of the corners, they'll think they know what's coming because everything looks the same and it'll be totally different." So, it'll be a couple more weeks before the world sees these explosive plays and touchdowns, but it sounds like everything is heading in the right direction.

Freshmen ballers