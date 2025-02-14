Around the SEC: Feb. 11-12

As Mizzou and Oklahoma were renewing an old rivalry, the rest of the SEC was filled with action. Here’s a look at all the other SEC games from Tuesday and Wednesday in a full conference slate.

(Photo by Jeff Blake - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Auburn 80, Vanderbilt 68

The No. 1 Tigers survived the house of horrors that is Memorial Gym in Nashville on Tuesday, outscoring the Commodores 46-36 in the second half to pull away and rebound from their first loss in SEC play. Denver Jones led Auburn with 21 points, while Johni Broome had 17 points, seven boards and three blocks. Chaney Johnson added 20 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 13 points, while Devin McGlockton added a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. A.J. Hoggard had 10 points and four assists. Three more Commodores had eight points. Auburn shot 30-of-58 (51.72 percent) from the field, 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from 3 and 11-of-15 (73.33 percent) from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 26-of-62 (41.94 percent) overall, 3-of-17 (17.65 percent) from deep and 13-of-14 (92.86 percent) at the line. No. 1 Auburn (22-2, 10-2) will play at No. 2 Alabama (21-3, 10-1) in the matchup of the weekend at 3 p.m. Saturday. Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) will go on the road to face No. 5 Tennessee (20-5, 7-5) at noon Saturday.

No. 15 Kentucky 75, No. 5 Tennessee 64

The No. 5 Volunteers had their three-game winning streak end Tuesday as the No. 15 Wildcats ended the game on a 20-8 run. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Ansley Almonor had 13 points and Koby Brea and Trent Noah both contributed 11 points. Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 17 points and six assists, while Igor Milicic had 16 points and nine rebounds. Chaz Lanier added 10 points and six boards. Kentucky shot 26-of-52 (50 percent) from the field, 12-of-24 (50 percent) from 3 and 11-of-14 (78.57 percent) from the free-throw line. Tennessee shot 23-of-54 (42.59 percent) overall, 3-of-18 (16.67 percent) from deep and 15-of-19 (78.95 percent) from the line. No. 5 Tennessee (20-5, 7-5) will host Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) at noon Saturday. No. 15 Kentucky (17-7, 6-5) will play at Texas (15-10, 4-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

No. 3 Florida 81, No. 22 Mississippi State 68

After the No. 22 Bulldogs took a 34-33 lead into halftime, the No. 3 Gators outscored them 48-34 in the second half to pull away for a double-digit win on the road Tuesday. Denzel Aberdeen led the Gators with 20 points and four rebounds, while Walter Clayton had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Thomas Haugh added 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals off the bench, while Reuben Chinyelu had 10 points and six boards and Will Richard added 10 points and two steals. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 19 points and six assists, while KeShawn Murphy had a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds off the bench. Florida shot 28-of-61 (45.9 percent) from the field, 14-of-36 (38.89 percent) from 3 and 11-of-17 (64.71 percent) from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs shot 24-of-58 (41.38 percent) overall, 7-of-27 (25.93 percent) from deep and 13-of-19 (68.42 percent) from the stripe. No. 3 Florida (21-3, 8-3) will host South Carolina (10-14, 0-11) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 22 Mississippi State (17-7, 5-6) will play at No. 19 Ole Miss (19-6, 8-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

No. 8 Texas A&M 69, Georgia 53

After scoring just 23 points in the first half and going into the break down by nine, the No. 8 Aggies broke out for 46 second-half points, while holding Georgia to just 21 to take the comeback win Tuesday. Solomon Washington led the Aggies with 17 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Henry Coleman had 13 points and six rebounds. Wade Taylor added 12 points, six assists and four boards, while Zhuric Phelps had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Silas Demary led Georgia with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds, while Blue Cain had 17 points and five boards. Texas A&M shot 26-of-64 (40.63 percent) from the field, 6-of-20 (30 percent) from 3 and 11-of-16 (68.75 percent) from the free-throw line. Georgia shot 16-of-49 (32.65 percent) from the field, including just four made attempts after halftime, 7-of-25 (28 percent) from 3, including just 1-of-11 in the second half, and 14-of-18 (77.78 percent) from the stripe. No. 8 Texas A&M (19-5, 8-3) will host Arkansas (15-9, 4-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Georgia (16-9, 4-8) will host No. 21 Missouri (18-6, 7-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama 103, Texas 80

The No. 2 Crimson Tide sprinted out to 49 first-half points, then added another 54 after the break against a good Texas defense to cruise to a 20-point win on Tuesday. Jarin Stevenson led Alabama with 22 points and four rebounds, while Mark Sears had 18 points and three assists. Aden Holloway added 18 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Labaron Philon had 15 points, six boards and four assists in relief. Mouhamed Dioubate had 13 points off the bench as well. Tre Johnson led the Longhorns with 24 points and four assists, while Jayson Kent added 19 points and three rebounds off the bench. Julian Larry had 10 points and three steals. Alabama shot 34-of-55 (61.82 percent) from the field, 17-of-29 (58.62 percent) from 3 and 18-of-20 (90 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 29-of-69 (42.03 percent) overall, 8-of-22 (36.36 percent) from deep and 14-of-19 (73.68 percent) from the stripe. No. 2 Alabama (21-3, 10-1) will host No. 1 Auburn (22-2, 10-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Texas (15-10, 4-8) will host No. 15 Kentucky (17-7, 6-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

No. 19 Ole Miss 72, South Carolina 68

South Carolina was three minutes from claiming its first SEC win when it went up 66-64 on a Collin Murray-Boyles layup with 3:06 to go, but the No. 19 Rebels finished the game on an 8-2 run Wednesday to claim the win and leave the Gamecocks winless in conference play. Malik Dia led the Rebels with 18 points, while Jaemyn Brakefield added 14 points, three assists and three rebounds off the bench. Dre Davis contributed 12 points and four boards, while Matthew Murrell had 10 points. Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while Nick Pringle had 12 points and four rebounds. Jamarii Thomas added 11 points and four boards, while Zachary Davis had seven points and 10 rebounds. Ole Miss shot 25-of-55 (45.45 percent) from the field, 8-of-13 (61.54 percent) from 3 and 14-of-17 (82.35 percent) at the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 22-of-50 (44 percent) overall, 4-of-14 (28.57 percent) from deep and 20-of-32 (62.5 percent) from the stripe. No. 19 Ole Miss (19-6, 8-4) will host No. 22 Mississippi State (17-7, 5-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday. South Carolina (10-14, 0-11) will play at No. 3 Florida (21-3, 8-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Arkansas 70, LSU 58

The Razorbacks have won three of their past four games after holding LSU to just 23 second-half points to come back from a one-point halftime deficit Wednesday. Zvonimir Ivisic led Arkansas with 25 points, four blocks and three rebounds, while Johnell Davis had 11 points, three rebounds and three steals and D.J. Wagner had 10 pints, seven assists and three boards. Karter Knox neared a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds. Robert Miller led LSU with 16 points off the bench, while Cam Carter had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Arkansas shot 28-of-54 (51.85 percent) from the field, 4-of-12 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 10-of-17 (58.82 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 25-of-64 (39.06 percent) overall, 5-of-20 (25 percent) from beyond the arc and 3-of-6 (50 percent) at the stripe. Arkansas (15-9, 4-7) will play at No. 8 Texas A&M (19-5, 8-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday. LSU (12-12, 1-10) will play at Oklahoma (16-8, 3-8) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Here's a look at how the SEC standings sit going into the weekend.