Around the SEC: Feb. 25-26

While the Tigers were dominating South Carolina, the rest of the SEC slate was full of action. Here’s a look at all the non-Mizzou action from Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Photo by Maria Lysaker - USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia 88, No. 3 Florida 83

The Bulldogs shot 67.86 percent from the field, 77.78 percent from 3 and 85.71 percent from the free-throw line in the first half to take a 51-35 lead into halftime against the No. 3 Gators on Tuesday. Florida fought all the way to take a 79-78 lead with 1:28 left to play, but Georgia retook the lead with a Blue Cain 3 with 47 seconds left, then hit its free throws the rest of the way to become just the second team to win at Florida this season. Silas Demary led Georgia with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Asa Newell had 15 points and nine rebounds. Tyrin Lwarence added 14 points off the bench, while Cain had 12 points and six rebounds and RJ Godfrey added 10 points and three rebounds. Will Richard led Florida with 30 points and five rebounds, while Walter Clayton had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Georgia shot 28-of-52 (53.85 percent) overall, 10-of-18 (55.56 percent) from beyond the arc and 22-of-27 (81.48 percent) from the free-throw line. Florida shot 27-of-66 (40.91 percent) from the field, 11-of-32 (34.38 percent) from deep and 18-of-29 (62.07 percent) from the stripe. No. 3 Florida (24-4, 11-4) will host No. 12 Texas A&M (20-8, 9-6) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Georgia (17-11, 5-10) will play at Texas (16-12, 5-10) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

No. 6 Alabama 111, No. 24 Mississippi State 73

The No. 6 Crimson Tide seemed to take out some anger on the No. 24 Bulldogs, taking a 53-27 lead into halftime before adding another 58 points after the break on Tuesday. Chris Youngblood had 27 points to lead Alabama, while Mark Sears had a double-double of 21 points and 10 assists to go with three rebounds and three steals. Aden Holloway had 13 points and five assists off the bench, while Labaron Philon added 10 points and five assists and Mouhamed Dioubate had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds with three assists in just 17 minutes played off the bench. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 21 points and four assists, while KeShawn Murphy added a double-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks off the bench. RJ Melendez added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Alabama shot 37-of-71 (52.11 percent) from the field, 22-of-45 (48.89 percent) from 3 and 15-of-18 (83.33 percent) from the free-throw line. Mississippi State shot 28-of-73 (38.36 percent) overall, 6-of-30 (20 percent) from beyond the arc and 11-of-15 (73.33 percent) from the stripe. No. 6 Alabama (23-5, 12-3) will play at No. 5 Tennessee (23-5, 10-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday. No. 24 Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8) will host LSU (14-14, 3-12) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 5 Tennessee 65, LSU 59

In a slow-moving matchup, the No. 5 Volunteers were never able to get to a double-digit lead, but also never trailed after the 11:50 mark of the first half on Tuesday. Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 17 points and three assists, while Felix Okpara added 15 points and seven rebounds. Chaz Lanier contributed a near double-double of 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jahmai Mashack had nine points and eight boards. Vyctorius Miller led LSU with 17 points and three rebounds, while Cam Carter had 12 points. Tennessee shot 23-of-56 (41.07 percent) from the field, 6-of-22 (27.27 percent) from beyond the arc and 13-of-21 (61.90 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 21-of-51 (41.18 percent) overall, 7-of-27 (25.93 percent) from 3 and 10-of-16 (62.50 percent) from the line. No. 5 Tennessee (23-5, 10-5) will host No. 6 Alabama (23-5, 12-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday. LSU (14-14, 3-12) will play at No. 24 Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 1 Auburn 106, Ole Miss 76

The No. 1 Tigers shot over 50 percent from the field and from 3 to put up a season-high point total against the Rebels on Wednesday. Johni Broome led Auburn with a near double-double of 24 points and nine rebounds to go with four assists, while Chad Baker-Mazara had 22 points and three boards. Miles Kelly had 13 points and three rebounds, Denver Jones had 13 points and three assists and Chaney Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Jaemyn Brakefield had 13 points off the bench. Dre Davis added 12 points and four rebounds, while Matthew Murrell had 12 points and Malik Dia added 11. Auburn shot 34-of-57 (59.65 percent) from the field, 11-of-21 (52.38 percent) from 3 and 27-of-33 (81.82 percent) from the free-throw line. Ole Miss shot 24-of-51 (47.06 percent) overall, 5-of-14 (35.71 percent) from beyond the arc and 23-of-31 (74.19 percent) from the line. No. 1 Auburn (26-2, 14-1) will play at No. 17 Kentucky (19-9, 8-7) at noon Saturday. Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7) will host Oklahoma (17-11, 4-11) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Vanderbilt 86, No. 12 Texas A&M 84

The No. 12 Aggies tried to come back from a late 10-point deficit with 3:33 left, but Vanderbilt held on to keep the hopes of Missouri getting an SEC Tournament double-bye alive on Wednesday. Tyler Nickel led Vanderbilt with 21 points, while MJ Collins had 16 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Jason Edwards added 15 points. Pharrel Payne led Texas A&M with 23 points and six rebounds, while Wade Taylor had 21 points and six assists. Zurich Phelps had 14 points and four rebounds and C.J. Wilcher added 12 points off the bench. Vanderbilt shot 24-of-58 (41.38 percent) from the field, 10-of-24 (41.67 percent) from 3 and 28-of-36 (77.78 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas A&M shot 23-of-62 (37.10 percent) overall, 7-of-22 (31.82 percent) from beyond the arc and 31-of-39 (79.49 percent) from the stripe. Because of the Aggies’ loss, Missouri now controls its own destiny for a top-4 seed in the SEC Tournament. If the Tigers win out, they get a double-bye. No. 12 Texas A&M (20-8, 9-6) will play at No. 3 Florida (24-4, 11-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Vanderbilt (19-9, 7-8) will host No. 14 Missouri (21-7, 10-5) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Arkansas 86, Texas 81, OT

It took overtime, but the Razorbacks continued a late-season surge as the Longhorns lost their fifth game in their past six matchups on Wednesday. After ending regulation tied at 69, Texas jumped ahead with a Tre Johnson 3, but Zvonimir Ivisic scored six straight points for Arkansas to take a 75-74 lead with 2:38 left. A Johnell Davis layup and a D.J. Wagner layup concluded an 8-0 Arkansas run that gave the Razorbacks the lead for good. Ivisic led Arkansas with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Wagner had 16 points and five assists. Davis added 14 points and four rebounds, while Trevon Brazile added 12 points and eight rebounds after starting and playing nearly 40 minutes. Karter Knox also had 12 points as Arkansas played just a seven-player rotation. Johnson led Texas with a career-high 39 points and four assists, while Arthur Kaluma had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists. Kadin Shedrick added 12 points and eight rebounds. The Razorbacks shot 27-of-58 (46.55 percent) from the field, 9-of-17 (52.94 percent) from deep and 23-of-31 (74.19 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 30-of-71 (42.25 percent) overall, 9-of-26 (34.62 percent) from 3 and 12-of-13 (92.31 percent) from the stripe. Arkansas (17-11, 6-9) will play at South Carolina (11-17, 1-14) at noon Saturday. Texas (16-12, 5-10) will host Georgia (17-11, 5-10) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

No. 17 Kentucky 83, Oklahoma 82

An Otega Oweh layup put No. 17 Kentucky in front 81-80 with 48 seconds left, but two free throws from Jalon Moore put Oklahoma back in front with 20 seconds left. Then it was Oweh again for a layup with 6 seconds left before Brandon Garrison blocked a Jeremiah Fears layup at the buzzer to hand the Sooners their sixth loss in their past seven games on Wednesday. Oweh led Kentucky with 28 points and six rebounds, while Garrison had 12 points, four rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Moore led Oklahoma with 20 points and six rebounds, while Fears had 18 points, eight boards and six assists. Brycen Goodine contributed 13 points. Kentucky shot 29-of-58 (50 percent) from the field, 7-of-23 (30.43 percent) from 3 and 18-of-24 (75 percent) from the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 30-of-57 (52.63 percent) overall, 10-of-25 (40 percent) from deep and 12-of-17 (70.59 percent) from the stripe. No. 17 Kentucky (19-9, 8-7) will host No. 1 Auburn (26-2, 14-1) at noon Saturday. Oklahoma (17-11, 4-11) will play at Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here's how the SEC standings sit headed into the penultimate weekend of the regular season.