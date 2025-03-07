Around the SEC: March 4-5

As the Tigers were dropping a matchup with Oklahoma, the rest of the SEC was full of action. Here’s a look at all the non-Mizzou games from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Georgia 73, South Carolina 64

The Bulldogs dominated the first half and held off any second-half fall off to claim their third consecutive win. Silas Demary led Georgia with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Blue Cain had 14 points and seven boards. Asa Newell added 11 points. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Nick Pringle had 11 points. Georgia shot 26-of-54 (48.15 percent) from the field, 5-of-18 (27.78 percent) from 3 and 16-of-20 (80 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 19-of-51 (37.25 percent) overall, 10-of-23 (43.48 percent) from deep and 16-of-21 (76.19 percent) from the stripe. Georgia (19-11, 7-10) will host Vanderbilt (20-10, 8-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday to finish the regular season. South Carolina (12-18, 2-15) will play at No. 4 Tennessee (24-6, 11-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday to end the regular season.

No. 19 Kentucky 95, LSU 65

The No. 19 Wildcats more than doubled up the Tigers 50-23 in the first half to run away with a dominant win and continue a run of alternating wins and losses through the past three weeks. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 24 points and eight rebounds to go with three assists and three steals. Ansley Almonor had 15 points, Brandon Garrison added 15 points, four assists and three steals and Collin Chandler had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists with all three coming off the bench. Robert Miller led LSU with 15 points and six rebounds, while Cam Carter had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jordan Sears added 13 points off the bench. Kentucky shot 36-of-71 (50.70 percent) from the field, 12-of-32 (37.50 percent) from beyond the arc and 11-of-11 (100 percent) at the free-throw line. LSU shot 26-of-58 (44.83 percent) overall, 6-of-22 (27.27 percent) from deep and 6-of-10 (60 percent) from the stripe. No. 19 Kentucky (20-10, 9-8) will end the regular season at Missouri (21-9, 10-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday. LSU (14-16, 3-14) will host No. 22 Texas A&M (21-9, 10-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday for the final matchup of the regular season.

Texas 87, No. 25 Mississippi State 82, OT

The Longhorns opened overtime on a 6-2 run and never trailed in the extra 5 minutes to earn their fourth ranked win this season. Tramon Mark led Texas with 24 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Tre Johnson had 23 points, four assists and three rebounds. Arthur Kaluma had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Kadin Shedrick had 10 points, four boards and two blocks. Josh Hubbard led the No. 25 Bulldogs with 16 points, while RJ Melendez had 15 points and eight rebounds. KeShawn Murphy had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Riley Kugel had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Cameron Matthews added 12 points and five rebounds and Shawn Jones contributed 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Texas shot 31-of-64 (48.44 percent) overall, 11-of-23 (47.83 percent) from 3 and 14-of-23 (60.87 percent) from the free-throw line. Mississippi State shot 27-of-68 (39.71 percent) from the field, 6-of-25 (24 percent) from deep and 22-of-28 (78.57 percent) from the line. Texas (17-13, 6-11) will host Oklahoma (18-12, 5-12) to end the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday. No. 25 Mississippi State (20-10, 8-9) will play at Arkansas (18-12, 7-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday to finish the regular season.

No. 22 Texas A&M 83, No. 1 Auburn 72

Down go the No. 1 Tigers for just the second time in conference play this season as the No. 22 Aggies scored the game’s first seven points and led 12-2 early. Texas A&M never trailed. Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 19 points off the bench, while Wade Taylor had 16 and Andersson Garcia had a double-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Pharrell Payne added 12 points and five rebounds off the bench and Manny Obaseki had 10 points. Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn with 19 points, while Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points, five assists and three rebounds. Miles Kelly contributed 12 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds and Johni Broome had eight points and seven rebounds. Texas A&M shot 28-of-65 (43.08 percent) from the field, 9-of-25 (36 percent) from beyond the arc and 18-of-25 (72 percent) from the free-throw line. Auburn shot 25-of-50 (50 percent) overall, 9-of-22 (40.91 percent) from deep and 13-of-15 (86.67 percent) from the stripe. No. 1 Auburn (27-3, 15-2) will host No. 7 Alabama (23-7, 12-5) to end the regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 22 Texas A&M (21-9, 10-7) will play at LSU (14-16, 3-14) at 3 p.m. Saturday to end the regular season.

Arkansas 90, Vanderbilt 77

The Razorbacks bounced back from an awful performance to become just the third team to beat the Commodores at home this season. Johnell Davis led Arkansas with 21 points and four rebounds, while former Tiger Trevon Brazile had a career game with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds to go with two assists, two blocks and two steals. D.J. Wagner added 14 points, three assists and two rebounds, while Zvonimir Ivisic added 14 points and five rebounds and Karter Knox added 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Tyler Nickel led Vanderbilt with 16 points, while A.J. Hoggard had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Devin McGlockton had 12 points and three rebounds and MJ Collins added 10 points. Arkansas shot 33-of-65 (50.77 percent) from the field, 8-of-24 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 16-of-22 (72.73 percent) from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 23-of-60 (38.33 percent) overall, 10-of-25 (40 percent) from deep and 21-of-27 (77.78 percent) from the line. Arkansas (18-12, 7-10) will end the regular season hosting No. 25 Mississippi State (20-10, 8-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Vanderbilt (20-10, 8-9) will finish the season at Georgia (19-11, 7-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 5 Florida 99, No. 7 Alabama 94

The No. 5 Gators won a shootout with a 58-point second half to take down the No. 7 Crimson Tide to hand Alabama its second consecutive loss. Alex Condon led Florida with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Walter Clayton had 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Thomas Haugh had 12 points and three rebounds off the bench, while Alijah Martin added 10 points and five rebounds. Mark Sears led Alabama with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Lebaron Philon had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Clifford Omoruyi had 11 points and seven rebounds, Grant Nelson added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and Aiden Sherrell had 10 points off the bench. Florida shot 35-of-72 (48.61 percent) from the field, 8-of-27 (29.63 percent) from 3 and 21-of-29 (72.41 percent) from the free-throw line. Alabama shot 34-of-72 (47.22 percent) overall, 9-of-25 (36 percent) from deep and 17-of-25 (68 percent) from the line. No. 5 Florida (26-4, 13-4) will host Ole Miss (21-9, 10-7) at 5 p.m. Saturday to finish the regular season. No. 7 Alabama (23-7, 12-5) will play at No. 1 Auburn (27-3, 15-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to end the regular season.

Ole Miss 78, No. 4 Tennessee 76

The Rebels came back from a five-point halftime deficit, taking the win when Jaemyn Brakefield grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up with 7 seconds left to play. Brakefield led Ole Miss with 19 points off the bench, while Dre Davis had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, Malik Dia added 13 points and five rebounds and Matthew Murrell added 12 points and four boards. Jordan Gainey led Tennessee with 17 points off the bench, while Chaz Lanier had 15 points and four rebounds. Felix Okpara added 13 points and seven rebounds and Zakai Zeigler dished out an incredible 15 assists to go with eight points, four rebounds and three steals. Ole Miss shot 31-of-68 (45.59 percent) overall, 5-of-19 (26.32 percent) from 3 and 11-of-14 (78.57 percent) from the free-throw line. Tennessee shot 25-of-54 (46.3 percent) from the field, 12-of-31 (38.71 percent) from deep and 14-of-17 (82.35 percent) from the line. No. 4 Tennessee (24-6, 11-6) will host South Carolina (12-18, 2-15) at 1 p.m. Saturday to end the regular season. Ole Miss (21-9, 10-7) will play at No. 5 Florida (26-4, 13-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday to end the regular season.

Here’s how the SEC standings sit with one game left in the regular season.