Around the SEC: March 8

Saturday was the final day of the SEC regular season, so here’s a look at all the non-Mizzou action from a packed slate and a look at the SEC Tournament standings. All rankings are from the weekend.

(Photo by Jake Crandall - USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia 79, Vanderbilt 68

The Bulldogs finally put up a good second half as they turned a tie game at the break into a double-digit win. Asa Newell led Georgia with 15 points and four rebounds, while Silas Demary had 15 points, three steals and two boards. Dakota Leffew added 14 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Tyrin Lawrence added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 24 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Chris Manon had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Jaylen Carey added 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Georgia shot 22-of-49 (44.9 percent) overall, 8-of-18 (44.44 perecnt) from 3 and 27-of-37 (72.97 percent) from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 22-of-57 (38.6 percent) from the field, 8-of-27 (29.63 percent) from deep and 16-of-21 (76.19 percent) from the stripe. Vanderbilt ends the regular season at 20-11 overall and 8-10 in SEC play. Georgia ends the regular season witha record of 20-11, 8-10.



Arkansas 93, No. 25 Mississippi State 92

I don’t understand what’s happening with Arkansas basketball. The Razorbacks led 79-66 after a Trevon Brazile 3 with 8:02 left to play, but Mississippi State stormed back with a 18-4 run to take an 84-83 lead with 3:14 left. The teams traded the lead three times and tied three more times in the final three minutes, before a Jonas Aidoo free throw with 11 seconds left gave Arkansas the lead for good. The Bulldogs had two layup attempts at the end, but a Billy Richmond block ended the first attempt and the second was off the mark. D.J. Wagner led Arkansas with 24 points and five assists, while Johnell Davis had 15 points, four assists and four rebounds. Former Tiger Brazile had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Aidoo had a double-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks off the bench. Richmond added 10 points, six assists, two blocks and two boards off the bench. Claudell Harris led the Bulldogs with 18 points off the bench, while Josh Hubbard had 17 points and four assists. Cameron Matthews added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while KeShawn Murphy had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Riley Kugel contributed 12 points and RJ Melendez had 10 points. Arkansas shot 31-of-56 (55.36 percent) from the field, 9-of-21 (42.86 percent) from deep and 22-of-27 (81.48 percent) from the free-throw line. Mississippi State shot 32-of-73 (43.84 percent) overall, 12-of-32 (37.5 percent) from 3 and 16-of-21 (76.19 percent) from the line. Mississippi State ends the regular season at 20-11, 8-10. Arkansas finishes the regular season at 19-12, 8-10.

No. 4 Tennessee 75, South Carolina 65

The Gamecocks had the game tied at 34 heading to halftime, but Tennessee pulled away in the second half. Chaz Lanier led the Vols with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Cade Phillips had 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks off the bench. Igor Milicic added 13 points and five rebounds, while Jordan Gainey had 10 points and six assists off the bench. Jamarii Thomas led South Carolina with 20 points and four assists, while Nick Pringle had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. Zachary Davis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tennessee shot 30-of-44 (54.55 percent) overall, 6-of-21 (28.57 percent) from 3 and just 9-of-21 (42.86 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 20-of-57 (35.09 percent) from the field, 8-of-36 (22.22 percent) from beyond the arc and 17-of-22 (77.27 percent) from the stripe. Tennessee ends the regular season at 25-6, 12-6. South Carolina finishes at 12-19, 2-16.

No. 7 Alabama 93, No. 1 Auburn 91, OT

Once again, the matchup of the weekend doesn’t fail to disappoint as the Tigers and Crimson Tide went to overtime and had three ties and two lead changes in the extra period before Mark Sears hit a buzzer-beater to give Alabama the win. Grant Nelson led Alabama with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Clifford Omoruyi had 15 points and eight boards. Labaron Philon added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Sears had nine points and seven boards. Johni Broome led Auburn with 34 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists and three steals, while Tahaad Pettiford had 19 points, six assists and four rebounds off the bench. Miles Kelly contributed 13 points and four rebounds. Alabama shot 35-of-67 (52.24 percent) from the field, 7-of-22 (31.82 percent) from deep and 16-of-24 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. Auburn shot 35-of-73 (47.95 percent) overall, 10-of-26 (38.46 percent) from 3 and 11-of-17 (64.71 percent) from the stripe. Auburn ends the regular season at 27-4, 15-3. Alabama finishes at 24-7, 13-5.

No. 22 Texas A&M 66, LSU 52

The Aggies turned a two-point halftime deficit into a double-digit win by holding LSU to just 20 second-half points. Wade Taylor led Texas A&M with 17 points and six rebounds, while Henry Coleman had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and Andersson Garcia added 10 rebounds and eight points. Jordan Sears led LSU with 21 points, three steals and three rebounds. He was the only Tiger in double figures. Texas A&M shot 22-of-52 (42.31 percent) from the field, 4-of-15 (26.67 percent) from 3 and 18-of-25 (72 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 15-of-50 (30 percent) from the field, 7-of-26 (26.92 percent) from beyond the arc and 15-of-20 (75 percent) from the line. Texas A&M ends the regular season at 22-9, 11-7. LSU finishes at 14-17, 3-15.

No. 5 Florida 90, Ole Miss 71

The Gators exploded for a 52-point second half to create a nearly 20-point win. Walter Clayton led Florida with 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Alex Condon had a double-double of 17 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Alijah Martin added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Will Richard had 10 points. Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 22 points, while Jaylen Murray had 12 points, four assists and four steals. Florida shot 31-of-63 (49.21 percent) from the field, 14-of-38 (36.84 percent) from 3 and 14-of-21 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. The Rebels shot 22-of-66 (33.33 percent) overall, 7-of-21 (33.33 percent) from deep and 20-of-25 (80 percent) from the line. Florida ends the regular season at 27-4, 14-4. Ole Miss finishes at 21-10, 10-8.

Oklahoma 76, Texas 72

In a battle of the newest SEC teams, Oklahoma came out on top after Jeremiah Fears gave the Sooners the lead for good with a free throw at the 3:29 mark. Brycen Goodine led Oklahoma with 14 points and four rebounds, while Fears had 13 points and four assists. Duke Miles added 11 points and four rebounds, while Jalon Moore had 10 points and seven boards. Luke Northweather had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Glenn Taylor added 10 points off the bench. Jordan Pope led Texas with 21 points and four rebounds, while Tramon Mark had 12 points and eight boards. Arthur Kaluma added 12 points and four rebounds, while Julian Larry had 10 points off the bench. Oklahoma shot 23-of-58 (39.66 percent) from the field, 8-of-24 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 22-of-28 (78.57 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 23-of-59 (38.98 percent) overall, 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from deep and 18-of-23 (78.26 percent) from the line. Oklahoma ends the regular season at 19-12, 6-12. Texas finishes at 17-14, 6-12.

SEC seedings for conference tournament