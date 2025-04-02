Bates and Grill named to All-Star Game

After joining the Missouri Tigers in the same incoming transfer class going into the 2023-24 season, Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill will go out together playing in the NABC All-Star game.

The pair are two of 10 players who will be on the East team. The game is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio and is part of the Reese’s Final Four Friday.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

The pair are the third and fourth Tigers in the past three years to be selected to the NABC All-Star Game, joining D’Moi Hodge in 2023 and Sean East in 2024.

In his senior season, Bates averaged 13.3 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from 3 and a school-record 94.6 percent percent from the free-throw line, which led the country.

Grill averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and led Missouri with 78 made 3-pointers, while shooting 39.6 percent from 3 which ranked third in the SEC and 45th nationally as he earned SEC Sixth-Man of the year.

Grill will have a busy weekend as he also participates in the E*TRADE men’s 3-point championship as one of eight players at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.