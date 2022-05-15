Baylor DL Josh Landry transferring to Mizzou

Missouri continues to work the transfer portal, especially on the defensive line. On Sunday, the Tigers picked up a commitment from Baylor transfer Josh Landry .

Landry, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2018 out of Houston, graduated from Baylor this weekend. He could have up to two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pounder redshirted for the Bears in 2018. Over the last three years, he has appeared in ten games for the Bears, making 19 tackles.

Landry is the 12th player to transfer in to Missouri this season and the fifth defensive lineman. He should help the Tigers' depth on the interior of the line under defensive tackles coach Al Davis and first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

PowerMizzou.com is working to reach Landry and hopes to have more on his decision soon.