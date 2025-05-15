Biggest changes for Mizzou opponents: Week 2

(Photo by John Rieger - USA TODAY Sports)

Through the summer, I’m taking a look at some of the biggest changes on the football rosters of each team on the Missouri Tigers’ schedule this year. I started with Central Arkansas. You can find that story here. Which means we’re onto Week 2 and the only Power 4 opponent on the non-conference slate. The Tigers will play the first football Border War since 2011 when the rivals from the west come to Columbia on Sept. 6.

Biggest losses

Devin Neal, running back Neal was by far the best part of the kansas offense last season, rushing for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns, more than 750 yards and 10 more rushing touchdowns than the next closest rusher, which was quarterback Jalon Daniels. The next closest running back was more than 900 yards back with 13 fewer scores. Neal is now on roster with the New Orleans Saints, so that backfield work will need to be replaced, and that’s a lot of production to reproduce. Luke Grimm, wide receiver Like with Neal, there were a couple of primary options in the receiver room last season, with Grimm leading the way at 51 catches for 690 yards and six scores, all team highs. Grimm’s 51 catches were just short of twice as many as any other target as the next was Lawrence Arnold with 26. Now, Grimm is on roster with the Los Angeles Chargers, so that production will need to be found elsewhere, as will the production of Quentin Skinner, the second guy in the receiver room with 557 yards and 25 catches, who is now with Brady Cook and Armand Membou on roster with the New York Jets. Bryce Cabeldue, offensive tackle Cabeldue was the highest-graded offensive lineman on roster last season, playing 736 total snaps to PFF grades of 80.0 as an offensive player, 80.2 as a pass blocker and 76.6 as a run blocker. He played a strong majority of his time at left tackle, with some time at right tackle. Cabeldue is now on roster with the Seattle Seahawks, while left guard Michael Ford Jr. is now on roster with the Atlanta Falcons and right tackle Logan Brown is now on roster with the Minnesota Vikings. That’s a lot of key offensive line pieces that are going to change this season. JB Brown, linebacker After losing leading tackler Brown to the NFL on a deal with the Denver Broncos, there will be a lot of tackles to replace on the defensive side. Brown amassed 74 tackles last season with 9.5 for loss and 5.0 sacks. The total and tackles for loss were both at least tied for the team lead, the sack total was third on roster. Brown also had five QB hits, a co-team high, two passes batted and a fumble recovery. There are a number of key defenders from last year’s roster not returning, including cornerback Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson and defensive end Jereme Robinson. That’s a lot of primary defenders to replace.

Biggest additions