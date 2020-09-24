PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

Weston Tobacco is an iconic family owned shop located in Weston, Missouri just 30 miles outside of Kansas City. Head on in to see Corey or Zeb hand roll a Weston blend today. They’d love to give you a tour of their massive humidor and host you at the full bar. Make sure to ask about their Aficionado Club Membership. They even have poker nights every Wednesday and Sunday! What are you waiting for? Visit Weston Tobacco online and PowerMizzou.com subscribers can enjoy 10% off at the register by telling the clerk where you heard about the shop.

1) SEC picks part 1. Who you got?

Mitchell: Tennessee (-3.5) at South Carolina: Tennessee. Definitely the least predictable of all the SEC matchups this week, but I have little faith in South Carolina to score enough points. Florida (-12.5) at Ole Miss: I guess I'll take Florida. They have a massive edge in experience. I could see Ole Miss scoring enough to keep this one close, but I think there will be enough first-game errors from the Rebels to allow the Gators to pull away. Georgia (-24.5) at Arkansas: Georgia. Arkansas is still a long way from being competitive. Gabe: Tennessee (-3.5) at South Carolina: Yeah this is more about lack of faith in Carolina than it is faith in Tennessee. I'll go with the Vols. Florida (-12.5) at Ole Miss: There's going to be an SEC game that is closer than we think it is going to be. I'm not sure it's this one. Florida by three scores. Georgia (-24.5) at Arkansas: Georgia is 24 points better. But I think there are enough kinks to be worked out that the Bulldogs don't hit the ground running on offense. Georgia wins easily but doesn't cover that number.

Click here to see what Weston Tobacco has to offer and get 10% off when you mention this ad in store

2) SEC picks, part 2

Gabe: Mississippi State (+16.5) at LSU: This line is way too big. LSU lost a TON from last year. Mike Leach will figure out a way to put up some points. MSU covers. Vanderbilt (+29.5) at Texas A&M: I think a solid strategy would be "Never bet on this Vanderbilt team." Aggies. Kentucky (+7) at Auburn: This is the best game of the weekend in the SEC. Kentucky thinks it has the ability to go win outright. I'm not sold on that, but they keep it close all game. Cats cover. Mitchell: Mississippi State (+16.5) at LSU: Give me Mississippi State. LSU is just replacing so much, I'm sure there will be some growing pains. I think LSU wins a shootout but I definitely think Mississippi State can keep it within two scores. Vanderbilt (+29.5) at Texas A&M: I always hate when lines get this big, but I guess I'll take Vanderbilt. I think, like most teams, Texas A&M will make some mistakes early in this first game of the season and that will be enough for Vanderbilt to hang in and only lose by 28. Kentucky (+7) at Auburn: I like Kentucky this season, but not quite enough to take them here. I think Auburn wins by about 10.

3) Other college football picks because, believe it or not, there are other leagues playing.

Mitchell: Florida State (+11) at Miami: I really, really want to pick Florida State because it seems like every time Miami gets as much hype as it has gotten this week it promptly self destructs. But that program is such a disaster right now. They won't even have their head coach on the sidelines for this game. I gotta take the 'Canes. Kansas State (+28) at Oklahoma: Oklahoma rolls. Kansas State upset them last season, so Lincoln Riley might be alright with running up the score a little bit. Army (+14) at Cincinnati: I probably won't watch now that we have SEC games on again, but this is a sneaky good game. Give me Army to cover. I think Cincinnati is a really solid team and has a shot at an unbeaten season, but Army almost beat Oklahoma in Norman a couple years ago. They won't back down from the challenge. Plus 14 points against a triple-option team is a bigger spread than it normally would be. Gabe: Florida State (+11) at Miami: Miami has actually looked good early in the season. Florida State has....not. Canes. Kansas State (+28) at Oklahoma: This seems like a huge number. I know OU puts up points as easily as anybody, but give me K-State to keep it closer than 28. Army (+14) at Cincinnati: Man, I don't know. It's tough to beat Army by 14 a lot of times because it's tough to get enough possessions while they're keeping the ball for nine minutes averaging four yards a carry. I think Army keeps it close. Can't call the outright upset, but can call the cover.

4) Give me your top three in the Heisman Trophy voting at the end of the year

Mitchell: 1. Justin Fields (assuming this Big Ten gets its season played) 2. Trevor Lawrence 3. Najee Harris Gabe: The top two seem inevitable. I'll reverse your order. 1. Trevor Lawrence 2. Justin Fields 3. Chuba Hubbard

5) NFL picks of the week