Buffalo TE Tyler Stephens is Mizzou's latest transfer pledge

On Saturday, Stephens committed to Missouri while on his official visit with the Tigers.

Former Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens entered the transfer portal on January 24th and Missouri didn't waste any time extending an offer and putting him on their target board.

Stephens' first two years at Buffalo were relatively quiet, which included a redshirt year in 2019 and appearing in just four games as a reserve during the 2020 season.

However, Stephens broke out this past season for the Bulls, hauling in 15 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. His best game was against Ohio back on October 16th, where he tallied four catches for 52 yards.

Obviously, there is already a connection with Stephens on Missouri's roster as former Buffalo center Bence Polgar is already on campus in Columbia after committing to the Tigers back on January 1st.

Coming out of high school at Labrae (Oh.), Stephens signed with Buffalo over other offers from Ball State, Akron, Fordham, Toledo, and Marshall. He finished his senior season with 61 tackles and 16 tackles for loss on defense while recording 586 yards and seven touchdowns.

In terms of the transfer landscape, Missouri has now added nine this offseason with the addition of Stephens - offensive lineman Bence Polgar (Buffalo) and Dylan Spencer (Jackson State), safety Joseph Charleston (Clemson), cornerback Dreyden Norwood (Texas A&M), defensive end Tyrone Hopper (North Carolina), defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State), running back Nathaniel Peat (Stanford), and linebacker TyRon Hopper (Florida).

Missouri also has Auburn defensive line transfers Ian Mathews and Marquis Robinson on campus this weekend for official visits as well.