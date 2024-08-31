PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
By the numbers: No. 11 Missouri's 51-0 win over Murray State

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
No. 11 Missouri (1-0) made quick and easy work of Murray State (0-1) in the season opener, handing the Racers a 51-0 loss.

Mizzou broke a team record, did things it hadn't done in years and dominated the Racers from whistle to whistle.

PowerMizzou breaks down some key numbers from the game below:

THE NUMBERS:

728 - The number of days since the Tigers last scored 50 or more points in a game. The Tigers scored 52 versus Louisiana Tech in the 2022 season opener.

125 - The amount of game minutes since Mizzou allowed a touchdown. Missouri hasn't given up a touchdown since Week 14 of last season against Arkansas.

71 - Players that played in Week 1 for the Tigers. Thirty-nine of them were on defense and 32 were on offense.

59 - The number of games since the Tigers' last shutout win in 2019.

28 - The 28 first-quarter points were the most the team has had in the first quarter of the season opener in program history.

14 - The number of Mizzou freshmen who played Thursday.

10 - The number of freshmen defenders who were on the field to help preserve the shutout.

5:19 - The amount of time for Mizzou to score 21 points, which is the fastest amount of time to score that amount of points in team history.

5 - This is the fifth game in a row Mizzou has recorded a takeaway dating back to Week 11 versus Tennessee.

4 - The number of players to score a rushing touchdown in Week 1. Last season, only three players scored a rushing touchdown.

2 - The number of takeaways Mizzou had. Before this game, Mizzou had only had multiple takeaways in a game versus an FCS opponent once in the last five games versus FCS teams. In three games it had one takeaway and last season versus South Dakota it didn't have any.

1.7 - The average number of yards the Tigers held the Racers to per play and per rush.

1 - The number of plays the Racers had on Mizzou's side of the field. The furthest Murray State reached was Mizzou's 47-yard line.

