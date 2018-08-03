Camp Notebook: August 3rd
From each open practice of fall camp, we will file a notebook with the news of the day. Here's what you need to know from the first practice.
NOTABLE ABSENCES
There were four players on Missouri's pre-season roster who were not on the roster or in attendance on Friday morning. Missouri's complete roster is here and has been updated to reflect all changes.
Most notably, wide receiver Harry Ballard III is not listed on the roster given to media at practice. Barry Odom addressed the absence:
"He's away right now with a personal issue," the coach said. "I'm hoping that we can get him back into camp quickly."
Ballard signed with Missouri out of high school, but went to Jones CC in Mississippi for two years. He was enrolled for spring football, but his future with the team is in doubt.
Wide receiver Danny Gray is the only other member of the 2018 recruiting class who is not on the roster. Gray did not qualify and will be in junior college this year. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Caleb Sampson has chosen to transfer closer to home and senior offensive lineman A.J. Harris medically retired after a severe knee injury suffered during Texas Bowl practices last December. We will update the scholarship chart next week to reflect where Mizzou now stands against the limit of 85 players.
NUMBER CHANGES
A handful of players have changed numbers. Safety Tyree Gillespie was initially listed on the roster as No. 10, but now is wearing No. 9. Running back Dawson Downing has switched from 22 to 21. Freshman receiver Khmari Thompson tweeted that he will wear No. 1 instead of 13. Fellow freshman receiver Chritauskie Dove has switched from 85 to 86.
WALK-ON RUNDOWN
The following walk-ons are no longer listed on the roster:
Linebacker Chance May, linebacker Alec Pierce, defensive end Chris Washington and defensive lineman Myles Eaddy.
Here is a list of newly added walk-ons for camp:
Linebacker Bryson Clayton (No. 38, Columbia, MO), offensive lineman Richard Taylor (No. 61), defensive lineman Cannon York (No. 63, Lebanon, MO), tight end Zac Schactner (No. 85), wide receiver Cade Musser (No. 87, St. Joseph, MO) and punter/kicker Josh Dodge (No. 91, Blue Springs, MO).
YOUTH WILL BE SERVED AT RECEIVER
Especially with Ballard out, the Tigers may be pressing some young players into duty at wide receiver.
"I think it might be quicker than they were expecting," quarterback Drew Lock said. "That's when we need to get in their ears and be like, 'There's a possibility you may be stepping on the field this year and you need to approach this camp like that.' Whether that's staying in the weight room getting stronger or really diving into your plays because each of them really bring a little something different."
"Without a doubt," Odom said of need to play freshman receivers. "The timing is starting to get there. We've got a whole group of guys that are really skilled at a high level at that position. Now we've got to find the right spots to get them incorporated. As a coaching staff, our charge has got to be it doesn't matter if he's a fifth year senior or this is his first practice with us. We've got to get them ready to go play."
Lock said in offensive meetings this summer, they made the receivers say their assignments out loud on each play to help them get up to speed. Mizzou brought in five freshmen: Chritauskie Dove, Kam Scott, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto and Khmari Thompson. The class also includes graduate transfer Alex Ofodile. So there is no shortage of options, but also not a lot of proven depth.
"If you look at it today, relative to about ten years ago, you've probably got about half the number of practices in training camp as you did before," offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. "You don't really have a lot of time. We've got like 17 practices before game week.
"We've got to find out quick. Can't have a lot of patience."
While the Tigers have question marks at wideout, there aren't many at tight end. Albert Okwuegbunam was a first-team preseason all-SEC selection and Kendall Blanton is a strong backup. Plus, probably the most physically imposing freshman on day one was 6-foot-7, 260-pound Messiah Swinson.
"A lot of guys look like all-Americans just standing there," Dooley said. "That's why you put a helmet and shoulder pads on and play."
SECONDARY CONCERNS
The position that has the concern of most Mizzou fans entering fall camp is the secondary. Adam Sparks and DeMarkus Acy are returning starters at cornerback and Christian Holmes is back in the mix at cornerback. But at safety, things seem far less settled.
"Every spot's open ," senior Cam Hilton said. "(Ryan Walters) told us yesterday that the people who, obviously, make plays out there in practice, but more importantly, just know the scheme and don't have to think about the plays as much (will play)."
Sophomore Joshuah Bledsoe and Hilton are listed as the starters entering camp. But Gillespie, Jordan Ulmer and Oregon graduate transfer Khalil Oliver figure to push for serious playing time over the next month.
"He's obviously been in a college system already, so a lot of it's just learning terminology and a lot of the reads," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said of Oliver. "He's already got the background in. Obviously, from a physical standpoint, he's not a freshman. He's been in a college strength program so he's a little more advanced in that aspect. I'm excited to watch him compete."
One thing the secondary hopes not to repeat is the season opener a year ago when the Tigers surrendered 43 points to the Bears and Peyton Huslig threw for 353 yards. Linebacker Terez Hall recently gathered the defense to re-watch that game.
"It was bad," Hilton said. "Everybody was like, 'Oh my God.' It was terrible to watch. Especially with the freshmen coming in, they probably thought we were terrible."
Missouri has 29 days to make sure it doesn't happen again. The Tigers open against UT-Martin on September 1st.