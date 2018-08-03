From each open practice of fall camp, we will file a notebook with the news of the day. Here's what you need to know from the first practice.

NOTABLE ABSENCES

There were four players on Missouri's pre-season roster who were not on the roster or in attendance on Friday morning. Missouri's complete roster is here and has been updated to reflect all changes. Most notably, wide receiver Harry Ballard III is not listed on the roster given to media at practice. Barry Odom addressed the absence: "He's away right now with a personal issue," the coach said. "I'm hoping that we can get him back into camp quickly." Ballard signed with Missouri out of high school, but went to Jones CC in Mississippi for two years. He was enrolled for spring football, but his future with the team is in doubt. Wide receiver Danny Gray is the only other member of the 2018 recruiting class who is not on the roster. Gray did not qualify and will be in junior college this year. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Caleb Sampson has chosen to transfer closer to home and senior offensive lineman A.J. Harris medically retired after a severe knee injury suffered during Texas Bowl practices last December. We will update the scholarship chart next week to reflect where Mizzou now stands against the limit of 85 players.

Sophomore receiver Harry Ballard was among those not listed on Missouri's roster, but he could return. Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou

NUMBER CHANGES

A handful of players have changed numbers. Safety Tyree Gillespie was initially listed on the roster as No. 10, but now is wearing No. 9. Running back Dawson Downing has switched from 22 to 21. Freshman receiver Khmari Thompson tweeted that he will wear No. 1 instead of 13. Fellow freshman receiver Chritauskie Dove has switched from 85 to 86.

WALK-ON RUNDOWN

The following walk-ons are no longer listed on the roster: Linebacker Chance May, linebacker Alec Pierce, defensive end Chris Washington and defensive lineman Myles Eaddy. Here is a list of newly added walk-ons for camp: Linebacker Bryson Clayton (No. 38, Columbia, MO), offensive lineman Richard Taylor (No. 61), defensive lineman Cannon York (No. 63, Lebanon, MO), tight end Zac Schactner (No. 85), wide receiver Cade Musser (No. 87, St. Joseph, MO) and punter/kicker Josh Dodge (No. 91, Blue Springs, MO).

Messiah Swinson is one of many young pass-catchers in camp. Liv Paggiarino

YOUTH WILL BE SERVED AT RECEIVER

Especially with Ballard out, the Tigers may be pressing some young players into duty at wide receiver. "I think it might be quicker than they were expecting," quarterback Drew Lock said. "That's when we need to get in their ears and be like, 'There's a possibility you may be stepping on the field this year and you need to approach this camp like that.' Whether that's staying in the weight room getting stronger or really diving into your plays because each of them really bring a little something different." "Without a doubt," Odom said of need to play freshman receivers. "The timing is starting to get there. We've got a whole group of guys that are really skilled at a high level at that position. Now we've got to find the right spots to get them incorporated. As a coaching staff, our charge has got to be it doesn't matter if he's a fifth year senior or this is his first practice with us. We've got to get them ready to go play." Lock said in offensive meetings this summer, they made the receivers say their assignments out loud on each play to help them get up to speed. Mizzou brought in five freshmen: Chritauskie Dove, Kam Scott, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto and Khmari Thompson. The class also includes graduate transfer Alex Ofodile. So there is no shortage of options, but also not a lot of proven depth. "If you look at it today, relative to about ten years ago, you've probably got about half the number of practices in training camp as you did before," offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. "You don't really have a lot of time. We've got like 17 practices before game week. "We've got to find out quick. Can't have a lot of patience." While the Tigers have question marks at wideout, there aren't many at tight end. Albert Okwuegbunam was a first-team preseason all-SEC selection and Kendall Blanton is a strong backup. Plus, probably the most physically imposing freshman on day one was 6-foot-7, 260-pound Messiah Swinson. "A lot of guys look like all-Americans just standing there," Dooley said. "That's why you put a helmet and shoulder pads on and play."

Cam Hilton is a starter entering camp, but there will be competition at safety. Liv Paggiarino

SECONDARY CONCERNS