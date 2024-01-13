Three weeks after signing a second extension to remain Missouri's defensive coordinator, Blake Baker has agreed to do the same job for LSU. Now, Missouri is searching for its fourth defensive coordinator in five years. You can find out full hot board here. In the meantime, we will also bring you a more in-depth look at each candidate by profiling one every day during the search.

Current position: Illinois defensive analyst Coaching experience: 8 years (six as defensive coordinator or head coach) Age: 41 Salary: $112,500 Buyout: Unknown

Leonhard played at Wisconsin from 2001-04 and was a three-time All-American (2002-04) during his stint. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons (2005-14) on seven teams. He started coaching at his alma mater as the defensive backs coach under Paul Chryst in 2016. That year, Justin Wilcox was the defensive coordinator for the Badgers. In his lone season as the coordinator, the Badgers ranked seventh in the FBS in defense, allowing 301.4 total yards per game, 15.6 points per game (fourth), 202.6 passing yards per game (30th) and 98.8 rushing yards per game (third) en route to an 11-3 record featuring a Cotton Bowl win. In 2017, Wilcox would take the head coaching job at Cal, and Leonhard would be promoted to defensive coordinator, a position he'd hold through the 2022 season.

Wisconsin defensive ranks Years (record) PPG allowed (FBS Rank) Total yards per game allowed (rank) Passing yards allowed per game (rank) Rushing yards allowed per game (rank) 2017 (13-1) 13.0 (3) 262.1 (2) 136.6 (5) 98.4 (3) 2018 (8-5) 22.6 (35) 344.2 (29) 189.1 (22) 155.1 (53) 2019 (10-4) 16.9 (10) 288.6 (6) 187.4 (12) 101.3 (7) 2020 (4-3) 17.4 (10) 299.9 (5) 203.7 (32) 96.1 (5) 2021 (9-4) 16.2 (4) 239.7 (1) 174.3 (4) 65.4 (1) 2022 (7-6) 20.2 (17) 303.5 (11) 204.3 (29) 99.2 (9) Average 17.71 289.67 182.56 102.58