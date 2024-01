On Friday night, Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker left Missouri for the same job at LSU. Who replaces Baker is now the most important question Eli Drinkwitz has to answer. With transfer visits ongoing and spring football just weeks away, the Tigers' head coach has little time to spare.

Below is our initial list of potential candidates. To be clear, this is not a list of candidates we know have received or will receive interest from Mizzou or vice versa. This is simply our first shot at a pool of candidates that would make sense for the Tigers. Whether this list has any similarity to the one Drinkwitz most certainly is already working on remains to be seen.