Less than three weeks after signing a second extension to remain Missouri's defensive coordinator, Blake Baker has agreed to do the same job for LSU. Now, Missouri is searching for its fourth defensive coordinator in five years. You can find out full hot board here. In the meantime, we will also bring you a more in-depth look at each candidate by profiling one every day during the search.

Current position: Arkansas defensive coordinator Age: 40 Coaching experience: 15 years (five as defensive coordinator) Salary: $1.175 million Buyout: Unknown

Williams went to Auburn (2002-05) and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference linebacker in 2004 and a second-team selection in 2005. He played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2006-07 seasons. He got his coaching career started with his alma mater in 2009 and stayed through the 2011 season, which means he was on staff with Eli Drinkwitz in 2010 when Auburn won the national championship. He then coached linebackers at Northern Iowa in 2012 under 2007 Eddie Robinson Award winner Mark Farley, before getting a defensive coordinating job at Creekside High School (Ga.) for the 2013 season. He re-joined the college ranks by re-joining Auburn under Gus Malzahn as an analyst for the 2014-15 seasons before transitioning to the linebackers coach for the 2016-18 seasons.

In 2019, he was elevated to co-defensive coordinator with Kevin Steele.

Auburn defensive ranks under Williams (as D.C.) Years (record) PPG allowed (FBS Rank) Total yards per game allowed (rank) Passing yards allowed per game (rank) Rushing yards allowed per game (rank) 2019 (9-4) 19.5 (17) 337.0 (27) 213.8 (47) 123.2 (24) 2020 (6-5) 24.7 (38) 406.0 (63) 242.6 (79) 163.4 (62) Average 22.1 371.5 456.4 143.3

In 2019, Auburn went 9-4 and finished the season with a loss in the Outback Bowl to No. 16 Minnesota. However, the Tigers were one of the better defenses in the nation. Auburn then went on a bit of a decline in Williams last season with the Tigers in 2020. From 2016-2020, Auburn was a top-20 scoring defense and with Williams as the linebackers coach, the team only allowed 54 rushing touchdowns, which ranks fifth in the FBS during that span.

Williams would follow Malzahn to UCF, where he'd be the sole defensive coordinator for the 2021-22 seasons. He had a bit of work cut out for him when he got there. The season before he arrived in Orlando, UCF was the seventh-worst defense in the nation, allowing 491.8 yards per game, 33.2 points per game (92nd), 299.2 passing yards per game (121st) and 192.6 rushing yards per game (93rd) en route to a 6-4 record.

UCF defensive ranks under Williams Years (record) PPG allowed (FBS Rank) Total yards per game allowed (rank) Passing yards allowed per game (rank) Rushing yards allowed per game (rank) 2021 (9-4) 24.5 (49) 369.8 (52) 210.1 (35) 159.8 (78) 2022 (9-5) 23.6 (46) 380.0 (69) 222.3 (59) 157.7 (78) Average 24.05 374.9 216.2 158.75