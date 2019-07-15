Cass Tech (Mich.) prospects earn Mizzou offers
Missouri's connections to the state of Michigan has paid dividends over the last three recruiting cycles with the Tigers landing five players from the Great Lake State. The push continued last mont...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news