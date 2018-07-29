Missouri has landed its eighth verbal commitment of the 2019 class in Wayne Hills (N.J.) tight end Charles Njoku.

The four-star prospect has been in contact with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley throughout the recruiting process and took an official visit to Columbia at the beginning of June.

"I really like the environment there," Njoku told PowerMizzou.com earlier this summer regarding his official visit. "I like the players and the coaching staff and I like how they play football."

"I love his (Finley's) personality. He also knows his football and really loves the game and those are things we have in common."

At 6-foot-5, 204 pounds, the Tigers see Njoku's size, speed, and hands creating mismatches for opposing linebackers and defensive backs. The New Jersey product chose the Tigers over the likes of Rutgers, Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, and others.

Njoku brings the list of known commitments to eight after the Sunday morning pledge from Rock Bridge defensive back Martez Manuel.

