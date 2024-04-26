Charlotte linebacker transfer Nikhai Hill-Green spent Thursday in Columbia on an official visit to Missouri. It was his third trip, having seen Arkansas and Colorado already. He said a public commitment will come on Sunday.

"A lot can happen in 48 hours and just playing it by ear and they’re going back and forth with my agent," Hill-Green told PowerMizzou.com on Friday morning. "It will really take care of itself. All the visits were pretty much good and all the schools were saying they want me so at this point it's whichever one shows it the most."