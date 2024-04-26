PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
Charlotte LB Nikhai Hill-Green will announce decision Sunday
Gabe DeArmond
•
PowerMizzou
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Charlotte linebacker transfer
Nikhai Hill-Green spent Thursday in Columbia on an official visit to Missouri. It was his third trip, having seen Arkansas and Colorado already. He said a public commitment will come on Sunday.
"A lot can happen in 48 hours and just playing it by ear and they’re going back and forth with my agent," Hill-Green told
PowerMizzou.com on Friday morning. "It will really take care of itself. All the visits were pretty much good and all the schools were saying they want me so at this point it's whichever one shows it the most."
