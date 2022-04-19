Clemson transfer Nick Honor is the newest Mizzou commit

Dennis Gates continued his full assault on the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Tigers' new coach picked up a pledge from Clemson point guard Nick Honor .

Honor was a three-star point guard out of Orlando, Fl. in the Class of 2018 when he signed with Fordham. After starting all 36 games and averaging 15.3 points and three assists per game for the Rams, he transferred to Clemson.

Honor sat out his first year with the Tigers. As a redshirt sophomore, he started ten games and averaged 8.1 points and 2.2 assists per game. Last season, his averages were 7.7 points and 2.4 assists.

On April 8, Honor cut his list to Mizzou, Minnesota and SMU. It is unknown at this time whether he took any visits during the process.

Honor is Gates' eight commitment--and fifth Division I transfer--since taking the job just 28 days ago. He is the second true point guard on the commitment list. Gates also got a pledge from John A. Logan point guard Sean East, the national junior college player of the year, last Friday. Missouri struggled with point guard play all year, but the additions of Honor and East give Mizzou hope at the position even after 2022 signee Christian Jones re-opened his recruitment on Monday.

Honor's commitment puts Missouri at 13 scholarship players for next season, which is one over the NCAA limit. That means at least one current player will not be with the program by August. Players have until May 1 to enter their names into the transfer portal and be eligible to play at a new school next season.