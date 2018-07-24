Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 08:00:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Analysis: Glover Cook

Wcbxnqyl3yuxmvxjikvx
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Last week, Missouri added two commitments to their 2019 recruiting class. One of those was Vanguard (Fla.) running back and former Louisville pledge Glover Cook. PowerMizzou.com caught up with Vang...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}